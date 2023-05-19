Mirziyoyev, Xi hold talks

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, the presidential press service said today.

The talks with the participation of delegations of the two countries was held at the Shaanxi residence in the city of Xi'an.

At the beginning of the meeting, Xi Jinping congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the successful holding of the constitutional referendum and "wished great success in the upcoming presidential elections in Uzbekistan."

While, the President of Uzbekistan congratulated the head Chinese President on the successful holding of political events and re-election to the country's highest government posts.

The parties discussed the items on the agenda of the Uzbek-Chinese of a comprehensive strategic partnership ties "in a new era".

They commended the consistent implementation of the agreements reached, the growing number of bilateral contacts, the strengthening of political dialogue and mutual support on key issues.

They also focused on the fruitful exchange of experience and practical measures of cooperation in the field of poverty alleviation, including through the implementation of socially significant projects in the field of agriculture, land use, small and medium-sized businesses, modernization of infrastructure, improving the quality of medical services and vocational education.

$25 billion worth of project deals were signed the day before at the business forum.

The counterparts reportedly focused on the implementation of a full-scale program of investment and technological cooperation for the development of alternative energy, which provides for the construction of solar, wind and hydroelectric power plants, the production of photovoltaic panels, electrical equipment, transformers, batteries, as well as digitalization of management and training of specialists.

They discussed the possibility of deepening cooperation in the production of new generation cars - launching modern plants for the production of electric vehicles and cars with a hybrid engine.

The importance of working out projects in related industries was emphasized. In particular, the creation of a high-tech cluster for the production of electrical products based on the deep processing of copper, lithium and rare earth metals.

In addition, mutual interest was noted in deepening and expanding cooperation in the production of plastics, chemical products, metal products, food products, building materials, finished textiles, the creation of a biotechnology cluster and many others.

A high assessment was given to the current level of fruitful financial and technical cooperation with major Chinese banks and the Silk Road Fund, as well as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Joint activities have been identified to tap the potential for cooperation between the regions of the two countries, including the transformation of the Syrdarya province into a “province of innovations”.

Taking into account the resumption of active contacts and air traffic, the issue of holding the maiden Cities and Provinces Forum in Uzbekistan will be worked out.

The two leaders have been outlined targets for a balanced increase in the two-way trade, which has doubled in recent years.

They emphasized the importance of the earliest possible start of practical work on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

In the humanitarian area, they expressed shared opinion on the need to step up cooperation in the field of education and tourism, hold mutual days of culture, art and cinema, as well as expand programs in the field of traditional medicine, treatment of eye and other diseases, production of vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

There was also an exchange of views on topical issues of the regional agenda and international politics.

The Uzbek leader invited his Chinese counterpart to pay a visit to the country, which was accepted with gratitude.