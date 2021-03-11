Mirziyoyev, Japarov hold tete-a-tete talks

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan held tete-a-tete talks at the Kuksaroy residence. The Kyrgyz leader today landed in Tashkent for an official visit.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev started with congratulations of Sadyr Japarov on his election as President of the Kyrgyz Republic and expressed support for his efforts to ensure a peaceful and prosperous life of the Kyrgyz people.

During the meeting, which took place in an open and friendly atmosphere, the heads of state commended the current level of bilateral ties and discussed a wide range of issues to further advance cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport, communication and other areas.

The leaders reaffirmed their determination to strengthen strategic partnership ties based on equality and mutual benefit, as well as their commitment to the implementation of previously adopted documents. An agreement was reached to maintain a regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels in order to progressively expand cooperation in all areas.

The historical significance of the Treaty on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz State Border, signed on September 5, 2017, was emphasized. In order to complete the delimitation of the remaining sections of the border between the countries as soon as possible, the Intergovernmental Commission was instructed to step up negotiations.

An exchange of views on the regional and international agenda also took place, during which the parties confirmed the coincidence of positions on most topical issues.

The President of Kyrgyzstan expressed support for Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen cooperation and integration in Central Asia, as well as the initiative of our country to hold Consultative Meetings of the heads of state of the region. The parties noted the importance of holding the Third Meeting in this format in 2021.

The importance of achieving solutions on the entire range of intraregional issues in Central Asia by the states of the region themselves on the basis of mutual benefit and respect for each other's interests was emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm hospitality and friendly welcome provided to the Kyrgyz delegation, and also invited him to visit the Kyrgyz Republic.