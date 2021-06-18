Deputies must learn to hold the executive accountable - Shavkat Mirziyoyev

At a meeting with the public in Andijan, еру President Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again spoke about the future popular election of district mayors and province governors.

He began his remarka pointing to the need to refrain from lauding and talk about real problems and their solutions.”

“First of all, I am glad to see you all in good health and in a good mood. I express my high respect and best wishes to you, the brave and noble people of Andijan, who have been through a lot. I ask you one thing - let's discuss the issues that will ease the lives of the people of Andijan.”

“As I said before, the governor will not be the chairman of the deputies council in the future. The days will come when district mayors and provincial governors will be elected by the people. Because the more people demand from the leader, the more the things will improve.”

“You see, we want to build cities. Think about how hard it is to take responsibility for that. One request from you, dear deputies, leaders - learn to hold the executive accountable”.

“Compared to other provinces, Andijan's opportunities are limited. Land is scarce, population is dense. As a leader, I think about the unique development paths of each province. No one will come and solve the problems of Andijan from outside, everything is in the hands of the hardworking people of this province,” the president said.