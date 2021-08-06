Shavkat Mirziyoyev's remarks at 3rd Central Asian Summit

The third Central Asia Summit took place today in the Avaza tourist area of Turkmenistan, the presidential press service said.

The summit chaired by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was attended by the leaders of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Central Asia, Head of the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Hermann.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his remarks expressed his vision on topical issues and put forward a number of proposals:

“Today's realities require decisive steps to form a new model of economic cooperation in Central Asia. It is important to identify new points of growth, new drivers of development for the long term.

There is a need to increase the regional trade. In order to move towards a full-fledged free trade regime, it is important to remove barriers. Through the development of industrial cooperation, innovation and digital technologies, it is possible to create long value chains. For this, the direct business contacts between businesses and provinces of Central Asia should be encouraged and investment and economic forums should be held regularly.

The time has come for the adoption of the Agreement on General Areas of Regional Trade and Economic Cooperation.

It is in the common strategic interests of the Central Asian countries to effectively use the transport and transit potential of the region. An extensive and integrated transport system can become a key transit hub on the Eurasian continent.

In this regard, I call on the tapping of the existing transport corridors and infrastructure, including the ports of the Caspian Sea, large cross-border logistics centers.

In addition, in the future, Uzbekistan expects to use the potential of the Termez - Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar trans-Afghan corridor, the China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan road and railways. It is important to resume a full-fledged transport connection in compliance with sanitary requirements.

It is necessary to continue efforts to create a common energy space, paying special attention to the advanced implementation of green energy and energy efficient technologies, and I propose to step the activities of the Electricity Coordination Council of Central Asia, expanding its mandate and powers, as well as the level of representation of countries.

The problems of providing the population with food products in the context of a pandemic are aggravating. In some regions of the world, there is a rise in prices and a shortage of basic foodstuffs.

We support the initiative to hold regular meetings of the ministers of agriculture of the region's countries, and propose to include in the agenda of their first meeting the issue of introducing a regional food security monitoring system.

This is expected to allow the identification of joint programs to increase food production and quality control, including supply to the global market.

A close coordination and mutual assistance in the fight against the pandemic is crucial.

To this end I propose to launch a unified information system for the recognition of test results and vaccination certificates, expand the exchange of experience in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, training of medical workers, establish scientific cooperation in the field of pharmacology and cooperation in the production of vital drugs.

It is necessary to expand the scale of cooperation in the field of ecology, to take all possible measures to mitigate the consequences of the Aral Sea disaster.

I propose to develop a regional program "Green Agenda for Central Asia, which would contribute to the adaptation of the countries of the region to climate change, as well as the wider introduction of resource-saving technologies.

It is important to enhance the region's ties with other major regions of the world. He thanked the heads of state for the support and active participation of the delegations of their countries in the work of the recently held in Tashkent International Conference on the Connectedness of Central and South Asia.

I am confident that a special resolution of the UN General Assembly on this issue will be adopted by joint efforts, as well as active participation in this issue of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

“We are all aware of the important role young people play in the development of our countries, which constitute the majority of the population in the region. Today, when all over the world the struggle for the minds and hearts of the young generation continues, we need to educate our youth, on which the future of Central Asia depends, in the spirit of patriotism, respect for national and universal values.

I propose to hold a Central Asian Youth Forum in Uzbekistan next year. This is expected to be a step towards the formation of a platform for building trust and friendship, an interactive dialogue between representatives of governments and youth of the countries of the region.

It is time to start implementing a joint tourism program in Central Asia: One tour For Entire Region covering the entire range of tourism products.

Today's Summit is getting special significance due to the fact that it is taking place on the eve of a significant event - the thirtieth anniversary of the independence of our states.

These were difficult years for all of us. The main conclusion is that only together, together, supporting each other, can we achieve a solution to the problems we face, ensure the sustainable development of the region and increase the well-being of the population. There is no other alternative!".

It is crucial to tap the potential of "people's diplomacy", parliaments, civil society institutions and the media sphere for the development of cooperation between countries.

We welcome the further development of the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia, the expansion of contacts to achieve global goals in the field of gender equality.

The President proposed to hold a Regional Parliamentary Forum in Tashkent.

At the end of his remarks, the Uzbek leader expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Central Asian Summit would become a worthy contribution to strengthening the multifaceted partnership of the Central Asian countries.