Uzbekistan, Korea Republic ink several accords

After the summit talks, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Moon Jae-in adopted a joint statement on deepening Special Strategic Partnership ties between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea and. Digitalisation, green economy and the pursuit of strong social policies are defined as the three pillars of a special strategic partnership ties. Afterwards the two leaders oversaw a ceremony of signing bilateral documents.

Intergovernmental Agreement in the field of health care,

Cooperation Program with the Korea International Cooperation Agency for 2022-2024,

Cooperation Program between the ministries of foreign affairs for 2022-2024,

Memorandum on establishing a dialogue in the energy sector,

Memorandum on cooperation in the development of "smart" cities,

Memorandum on financing from the Fund for the Promotion of Economic Development,

Memorandum in the field of rare metals, copper and their alloys.

Also during the visit, memorandums of cooperation in the field of information technology and in the field of "smart" agriculture, an agreement on the supply of medical equipment with the participation of the Korean Economic Development Fund were signed.