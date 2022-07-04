President Mirziyoyev’s remarks in Nukus

On July 3, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev flew to Nukus for the second time in two days, where mass demonstrations took place on July 1 and 2. He held meetings with MPs of Jokargy Kenes, the leadership of the Council of Ministers and the public and made several several. Main quotes from his addresses.
- The alarming events that took place in Karakalpakstan resonated with pain in the heart of each of us, all citizens of Uzbekistan.
- The constitutional reform was initiated with the aim of further socio-political and socio-economic development of the country, ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens, putting into practice the noble idea "Human interests are above all."
- Under the pretext of disagreement with the constitutional reform, certain forces, for their own selfish purposes, tried to shake up and destabilize the situation in Uzbekistan, choosing the path of aggression and violence. Destructive forces, using proven technologies for the dissemination of fake news, the social networks, purposefully involve citizens in anti-constitutional activities. Their main goal is to divide the society, reduce confidence in the ongoing constructive policy of the state, and damage Uzbekistan’s territorial integrity.
- On July 1, 2022, in the city of Nukus, a group of people, with populist slogans, manipulating the consciousness and trust of citizens, against the legitimate demands of the authorities, organized riots and attempted to seize the buildings of local government bodies.
- On July 2, 2022, despite the demands to stop violations of public order, these individuals continued their destructive actions on the main streets of the administrative center. Moreover, some participants in the events tried to provoke clashes with law enforcement officers, force their way into the protected areas, threw stones and other objects at the buildings.
- Moving along the streets of the city, the rioters caused significant damage to infrastructure, broke windows, and set fires. In order to seize weapons, several groups attempted to storm the buildings of the Nukus Police department and the Department of the National Guard. Taking advantage of relative numerical superiority, they attacked law enforcement officers, beat them with particular cruelty, inflicting grievous bodily harm. Unfortunately, there are casualties among both the civilian population and law enforcement officers.
- In order to ensure the safety of citizens, protect their rights and freedoms, restore law and order ... I signed a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in Karakalpakstan from July 3 to August 2, 2022. I hope that in the course of implementing this decree, the multiethnic people of Karakalpakstan will mobilize all their forces and capabilities, unite in the name of peace and stability, ensuring civil harmony - the basis of the country's well-being and prosperity.
- The process of discussing amendments and addenda to the Constitution is ongoing ... Taking into account the study of the opinions of the public, I proposed to leave unchanged the current versions of articles 70, 71, 72, 74, 75 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan regarding the legal status of Karakalpakstan. The Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis will consider this issue in the coming days.
- In recent years, together we have carried out large-scale creative work to ensure the comprehensive social, economic, cultural, and innovative development of Karakalpakstan. Every inhabitant of the republic feels its practical results today.
- Over the past 5 years, about 11 trillion soums have been contributed to the local budget of the region. The program of social protection of the population is being consistently implemented. A lot of work is being done to reduce poverty... Financial assistance was provided to about 65,000 families included, 17,000 families with disabled children under the age of 16, as well as those who lost their breadwinner. In 2020 alone, the total per capita income in Karakalpakstan increased almost 3 times.
- The volume of construction work over the past 5 years has increased by 3.5 times. Dozens of new industrial production facilities, modern agricultural clusters, joint ventures have been created. Thousands of facilities have been built, reconstructed and repaired in the republic, including kindergartens, general education and specialized schools, universities, healthcare, science, culture and sports institutions. Since 2017, the coverage of children with preschool education has increased from 32% to 75%.
- Active work is being carried out to protect and restore the ecosystem, sustainable social and economic development of the Aral Sea region. In particular, the once backward Muynak has acquired a completely new look, turned into a modern, dynamically developing area.
- On the dry part of the Aral Sea, green plantations with an area of 1,733,000 hectares have been planted. A five-year national program is being developed to restore the flora and fauna of the region. For the first time, the issue of its development is defined as a priority of state policy.
- I firmly declare that the positive transformations being carried out in Karakalpakstan will continue at an accelerated pace. After all, the fate of Karakalpakstan is the fate of Uzbekistan, the happiness and well-being of the Karakalpak people is the happiness and well-being of the entire Uzbek people.
- I believe in the wisdom of the people of Karakalpakstan, hardened in life's trials, and I urge them to be prudent, not to give into to provocations, including external hostile forces and movements, not to become their victims.
- Calls for separatism, riots, forceful methods of confronting the authorities will be strictly suppressed in accordance with the current legislation, and those responsible for this will suffer inevitable punishment.
- I am convinced that in this difficult period the hardworking, noble and generous people of Karakalpakstan will continue to adhere to the inviolable values of the unity and indivisibility of the destinies of the Uzbek and Karakalpak peoples.
- What happened calls us to be even more vigilant and attentive. Today, more than ever, we need firm will, solidarity and unanimity in the name of peace and tranquility in our native Uzbekistan, in the name of the future of our children and grandchildren.
- It is no secret to anyone that tough competition is now intensifying in different regions of the world, such threats as interethnic and interfaith contradictions, separatism, nationalism, and radicalism. In such an alarming situation, strengthening friendship and harmony between representatives of different nations and religions, ensuring stable and continuous development in our beautiful country, increasing the creative potential of our people and their confidence in the future are not only a task, but also a human duty of each of us, before all managers and responsible persons.
- Only in this way can we adequately respond to all modern challenges and threats, create in our society, especially among young people, strong immunity against various destructive ideas, achieve even more effective results without turning off the path of democratic reforms chosen by our people.
- We all have one Motherland. We are united by a single, great goal - peace in our Motherland, the prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people. Together we will definitely build New Uzbekistan and New Karakalpakstan. I am confident that our brave and noble people, having overcome many difficult trials in their history, will achieve these great goals set for themselves.
- Of course, the world is not calm right now. We should not take an example from this. We need only peace and tranquility, our unity. I always come, talk openly with you, meet, leave my representatives.
- We have started big projects in Karakalpakstan, and the mahallas have changed. It wasn't like that before, was it? Was there no structure that would listen to people?
- Not for the sake of a pretty picture or boasting, I'm telling the truth: if we create a system in which, as far as possible, the state listens to people, satisfies their needs, we will achieve our goal.
- State of emergency is the guarantee of peace. We should all think about the safety of our people. The loss of even one person is a tragedy for the people.
- Imagine yesterday: in some protesters fired at an officer of the National Guard, attacking our army with the aim of a coup.
- What does it mean? They are controlled from outside. They play to their tune. We will not allow this. We have enough strength and power and capabilities. We will establish peace in Karakalpakstan.