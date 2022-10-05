Mirziyoyev, Orban sign Joint Statement, oversee signing of 16 accords

Following the talks, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a Joint Statement on the development of strategic partnership ties between Uzbekistan and Hungary, and oversaw the signing of a total of 16 bilateral accords.

- Joint program for development of industrial cooperation for 2023-2024;

- Action Plan for the development of cooperation in the field of science and technology;

- Action Plan to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture;

- Agreement on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports;

- Agreement on cooperation in the field of science development.

Memorandums were also signed on cooperation in the areas of customs, justice, environmental protection, horticulture and greenhouses, viticulture, investments, as well as on cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the University of Public Administration of Hungary, Samarkand region and Hajdu-Bihar district, Information and analytical center for international relations and the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Tashkent State Agrarian University and the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.