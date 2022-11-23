Mirziyoyev, Macron hold talks

On November 22, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the presidential press service said.

Reportedly, the two leaders discussed in detail the ways to further advance the Uzbek-French ties and agreed on the development of a high-level comprehensive partnership.

They also exchanged views on topical international and regional issues and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of security and effectively countering emerging challenges and threats.

The leaders noted the importance of developing cultural and humanitarian ties and supported the opening of a branch of the French Alliance in Samarkand and welcomed the holding of the second Uzbek-French educational forum on November 27-28 in Paris. In addition, an agreement was reached on the development of cooperation in the field of training teachers of the French language.

A day earlier, as part of the Uzbek-French business events in Paris, trade and economic agreements and contracts worth over 6 billion euros were signed.

In addition, the Strategic Cooperation Program until 2025 was signed with the French Development Agency (AFD), which provides for the joint implementation of projects worth over 1 billion euros. The AFD is involved in Uzbekistan in projects in the development of urban infrastructure, the "green" economy, sanitation, hydropower, agriculture and others.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Emmanuel Macron to visit Uzbekistan at any time convenient for him.

After the talks, the presidents went to the Louvre museum to get acquainted with the exhibition “Treasures of the oases of Uzbekistan. At the crossroads of caravan routes. On the same day, the exhibition “Road to Samarkand. Miracles of silk and gold.

This year, Uzbekistan and France are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.