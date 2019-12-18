Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosts Rustam Minnikhanov

On November 26, the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, the presidential press service said.

The parties reportedly emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation, increasing trade in goods and implementing projects in agricultural machinery, the electrical and pharmaceutical industries, information technology, housing and communal services, as well as healthcare and education.

An agreement was reached at the meeting on adoption of a road map for 2020 and regular meetings of the working groups to expand partnerships.

Earlier that day, a delegation led by Rustam Minnikhanov attended the Uzbekistan-Tatarstan business forum, where agreements were signed on the First Mechanical Rubber Plant extension project in Angren with the Russian oil company Tatneft, as well as cooperation between Tatneft and Uzbekneftegaz.

In addition, accords were signed between GMS Group and the SFI Management Group, and a memorandum of cooperation between the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan (UzA) and the Tatar-inform news agency and.

“We would like Uzbekistan companies to see Tatarstan as a platform for entering the Russian market,” said Rustam Minnikhanov, speaking at the Business Forum, while noting that the Uzbekistan’s agricultural products and light industry products are in high demand in Russia. He added that Tatarstan machine-building products are in great demand in Uzbekistan, and cooperation in the oil and petrochemical industries had traditionally been developing.