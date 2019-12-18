Shavkat Mirziyoyev lands in Nagoya, meets Aich prefecture governor

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev yesterday arrived in Nagoya, which is listed as the first destination in the program of his official visit to Japan, the presidential press service said.

At the Chubu airport, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife were welcomed by Nagoya Mayor, Takashi Kawamura and the chair of Uzbekistan-Japan Parliamentary Friendship League, former Japanese Ambassador to Tashkent, Kyoko Nakayama.

The visit program of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Japan began today on the morning with a meeting with the governor of Aichi prefecture, Hideaki Omura.

The President underscored the fruitful ties between Uzbekistan and Aichi Prefecture in the field of education and culture and noted the perspectives for expanding cooperation and promoting specific projects in the field of innovation, industry, agriculture, including in the creation of joint agricultural clusters, tourism, academic exchanges.

The Tashkent province has been assigned as the partner for the Aichi prefecture.

An agreement was reached on the organization of mutual visits and considering launching direct flights with Aichi.