Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Speaker of House of Representatives of Japan

On the third day of the official visit to Japan, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Tadamori Oshima.

The parties discussed the ways to further enhance the Uzbek-Japanese inter-parliamentary relations and commended the active work of the Parliamentary League of Friendship of Japan with Uzbekistan.

An agreement was reached on holding joint events to study the Japanese parliamentary experience and expand mutual exchanges.

At the end of the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented to the speaker Tadamori Oshima the copy of the Japanese Constitution translated into Uzbek.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also familiarized himself with the chamber where the House of Representatives holds its plenary sittings.