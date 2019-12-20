Mirziyoyev, Abe hold talks, news conference

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his official visit to Tokyo on December 19, the presidential press service said.

The talks between the two leaders were preceded by an official reception ceremony of the Uzbekistan President at the Kantei residence.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for supporting reforms and economic modernization in Uzbekistan, as well as assistance in training personnel. He noted that expanding multifaceted cooperation with Japan was one of the priorities of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.

President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe signed a joint statement on further deepening and expanding the strategic partnership ties between Uzbekistan and Japan, and afterwards oversaw signing ceremony of agreements between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the tax and customs spheres, as well as on the implementation of major energy and infrastructure projects.

In addition, during the visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan, more than 10 documents were signed in the economy, industry, tourism, science, innovation, information and communication technologies, labor migration, education and sports, as well as on inter-ptovinces cooperation.

Then the two leaders held a news conference.

“Today we thoroughly discussed the perspectives of political, interparliamentary ties, cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, innovation, small and medium enterprises, science and education, healthcare, culture and others, and reached important agreements,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. – As part of the visit were entered into agreements with major companies and organizations in Japan. These projects are noteworthy, primarily because they are aimed at attracting the achievements of Japanese science and high technologies to the Uzbek economy.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people for their hospitality. I extend my greetings to the people of Japan on the Rave era, which began when Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne. After the Second World War, many Japanese came to Uzbekistan, and our respect for the Japanese nation has always been exceptional,” he noted.

“We want Japan to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We support Japan’s becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2022. Uzbekistan also supports the continuation of the Central Asia + Japan dialogue, said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Our meetings today were fruitful. I hope that the agreements we have signed will elevate our ties to a new level. I would like to thank Japan for its practical support for the reforms we are pursuing. We will create favorable conditions for Japanese business in Uzbekistan. Mr. Abe, I invite you to visit Uzbekistan, ”- concluded Shavkat Mirziyoyev

In turn, the Prime Minister Abe praised the policy agenda pursued by President Mirziyoyev aimed at liberalizing the economy. He expressed confidence that the signed package of documents will help build up trade, economic and investment ties, cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries.

“Guided by the Joint Statement, we will work hand in hand to develop cooperation in all areas,” Shinzo Abe told reporters after negotiations.