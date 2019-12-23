Uzbekistan parliamentary election results announced

According to the provisional data, deputies to the Legislative Chamber were elected in 128 out of 150 constituencies. Yestreday were announced the preliminary results of the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

Today, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Mirzo-Ulugbek Abdusalomov at a press briefing announced the results:

Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan - 43 seats;

Milliy Tiklanish Democratic Party - 35 seats;

Adolat Social Democratic Party - 21 seats;

People's Democratic Party - 18 seats;

Ecological Party - 11 seats.

According to the Electoral Code, a candidate who gets more than 50% of the total number of voters shall be deemed elected.

No candidate was elected in 22 constituencies, due to none of the candidates getting the majority of votes. Therefore, a run-off vote will be held in two weeks in these constituencies.