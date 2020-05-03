Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives to Sardoba reservoir area

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Syr Darya province in connection with the burst in the dam on Sardoba reservoir. A government commission has been formed, measures have been taken to evacuate and assist the population. The necessary forces and means were used to block the burst; at present, the water leak has been stopped, the presidential press service said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev reportedly visited the dam and inspected the burst area, which occurred after heavy rain and a gale, on the morning of May 1. Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with evacuated people in Akaltyn district and noted that all victims will be taken care of, an provided with housing and food.

“No one, of course, expected this to happen. Our first action was to evacuate people to safety. Most importantly, there were no casualties. We will mobilize all our forces. Not a single leader, including me, will leave the scene until the situation improves. We need to endure, withstand, no matter how heavy the burden is,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev Uzbekistan 24 said.

“Not a single person will be left without attention. We will arrange places [for living] and conditions, we will begin construction ... Tonight I will come to meet with you - we will discuss what we have and tomorrow's plans,” the president said.

In the operational measures are involved the Ministry of Emergencies, the Ministry of Water Resources, construction and repair organizations, law enforcement agencies and other services. The personnel and special equipment of the Ministry of Defense were also involved in the evacuation of the population and the equipping of economic facilities. Police departments and the National Guard of Syrdarya and Jizzakh provinces are involved in the evacuation and maintenance of order.

“The situation is under the personal control of the president. The head of state is still in the Syrdarya district,” the press service concluded.