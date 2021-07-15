We highly value the stance of the United States in supporting the sovereignty of Central Asian countries, says Foreign Minister Kamilov

The Central Asia-USA (C5+1) format is a unique model for the development of cooperation in the region, said the Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov at a regular of the C5+1format meeting today in Tashkent.

“This format has helped to improve connectivity in the economy, energy sector and trade ties, reduce the impact of environmental and health challenges, and jointly respond to security threats,” the Foreign Minister Kamilov said.

“Uzbekistan will continue its strong support for the development of the C5 + 1 partnership. We are ready to further promote regional partnership,” he said.

He underscored: "We also highly value the stance of the United States in supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Central Asian countries."

The C5+1 meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev. The United States was represented by Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the Homeland Security Adviser to the U.S. President Joe Biden.