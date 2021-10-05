Mirziyoyev, Berdimuhamedov began talks

The official welcome ceremony of the Turkmen President, who arrived in Tashkent on an official visit, took place at the Kuksaroy residence, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said.

Then, Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a one-on-one meeting.

“Each of our meetings is a historic and significant event,” noted Shavkat Mirziyoyev. - All the agreements reached have been realized and are serving our peoples. Today we will have a good opportunity to discuss in detail the topical issues of our partnership and identify new “points of growth” for the long term. Your visit will expand cooperation on regional and international platforms. "

The President of Turkmenistan, thanking for the hospitality, emphasized the high level of relations between the two countries.

“Uzbekistan is our close neighbor and strategic partner. In recent years, our cooperation has been developing dynamically. It is reflected in politics, trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. We support each other on regional and international issues. Since our goals are the same,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of Uzbek-Turkmen multifaceted cooperation, focusing on strengthening constructive political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment partnership, deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Over the past four years, the –two-way trade has tripled and surpassed $ 400 million, increasing by another 25% year-to-date.

The counterparts underscored that the outcomes of the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation on September 14, as well as the Uzbek-Turkmen Economic Forum in Tashkent on October 4, will serve to further enhance mutually beneficial trade and economic ties.

The potential of cooperation between the provinces of the two countries, primarily bordering ones, was separately emphasized. An example is the friendly visits of the leaders of the Lebap and Dashoguz velayats of Turkmenistan to the Bukhara and Khorezm provinces of Uzbekistan on September 22 this year, it was noted at the meeting. The Presidents agreed that such regular meetings will serve to strengthen mutual understanding and cohesion between the two countries and peoples.

The parties also welcomed the successful holding of the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues on September 13 in the city of Tashkent.

They also exchanged views on the regional and international agenda and emphasized the importance of the regular holding of the Central Asian Summit and the implementation of the agreements reached during the last meeting in Avaza on August 6.