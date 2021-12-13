Shavkat Mirziyoyev made remarks at online Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

On December 10, the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The meeting was chaired by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev. It was also attended by the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the presidents of Russia - Vladimir Putin, of Belarus - Alexander Lukashenko, of Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Zhaparov, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Cuba, an observer country at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Miguel Bermudez and Chairman Collegiums of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, speaking at the meeting, noted that, “a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of long-term relations has been laid” in a year since Uzbekistan joined the EAEU as an observer: “A systematic and effective work with the Eurasian Economic Commission has been built. A Memorandum and a three-year Action Plan are being implemented. Uzbekistan is actively participating in the other bodies of the EAEU ”.

“We are consistently moving forward in matters of convergence of national legislation with the norms of the Eurasian Economic Union, primarily in the field of standardization and measures of non-tariff regulation of foreign trade,” the President noted.

Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the countries of the union for 11 months of this year increased by 30%.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev named "further elimination of trade barriers and restrictions as one of the most urgent tasks as part of the country's participation in the EAEU. He highlighted that Uzbekistan continues to work on the harmonization of technical regulation, sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary requirements.

In his opinion, the promotion of the new transport corridors projects "will give an additional impetus to joint work to build up the transit potential of our countries."

Uzbekistan is considering the possibility of joining the program for the introduction of navigation seals for tracking cargo transportation and is interested in a new initiative to create a Digital Ecosystem for the development of the EAEU supply chains, the President noted.

“It is important to unite the efforts of the member states and observers in the implementation of green energy projects, taking into account the global climate agenda,” he continued.

Of decisive importance for increasing the competitiveness of the EAEU countries are "the transition to a digital economy, the widespread introduction of innovations and advanced IT solutions," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He suggested holding the next Eurasian Digital Forum in Uzbekistan.

“Based on the goals of economic integration,” Uzbekistan is also interested in expanding the opportunities for the participation of observer countries in the work of the Eurasian Economic Council and the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Commission. “This will increase the efficiency of interaction and will contribute to the development of joint decisions,” he said.

At the end of his address, Shavkat Mirziyoyev confirmed "Uzbekistan's firm commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union."