Mirziyoyev, Rahmon hold talks

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a meeting in a narrow format, the presidential press service reported.

The counterparts explored the ways to enhance bilateral ties, expand the agenda of practical cooperation in the political, inter-parliamentary, trade and economic, transport and logistics, investment, cultural and humanitarian areas.

The heads of state expressed their readiness to increase trade and strengthening industrial cooperation, developing the logistics and transit capabilities of the two countries, as well as implementing water and energy projects and exchanged views on the regional and international agenda, issues of ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia.

The firm intention to continue further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of multilateral structures was confirmed.

Afterwards, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held expanded talks with the participation of delegations from the two countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev commended the huge progress in all areas of multifaceted cooperation, emphasizing that Tajikistan is a close neighbor, a true friend and a time-tested reliable strategic partner. He expressed readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial and comprehensive cooperation in the interests of our countries and peoples.

Note: In recent years, bilateral cooperation has noticeably intensified. The two way turnover increased almost 40 times, reaching $600 million. The number of joint ventures has increased 10 times. The successful results of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the business forum held on the eve of the visit, during which new agreements and contracts worth $1 billion were signed.

Significant results were achieved in the field of transport, inter-provincial cooperation, parliamentary and cultural and humanitarian ties. Effective contacts have been established between the capitals of the two states - Tashkent and Dushanbe, Surkhandarya and Khatlon, as well as Tashkent, Fergana, Samarkand and Sughd provinces. During the current visit, the "road map" of cooperation will also be adopted by Jizzakh and Sughd provinces.

The two leaders reiterated the priority of economic partnership between the fraternal countries and noted the significant potential for a multiple increase in the volume and range of trade.

The heads of state noted the existence of great prospects in the implementation of projects in the field of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, textile, leather, pharmaceutical, food, agro-industrial, mining, metallurgical and other industries. The implementation of projects of interprovincial and industrial cooperation with the active use of the potential of the Uzbek-Tajik investment company was called topical.

Agreements were reached on strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Presidents stressed the need to pay attention to interaction in the fields of science, education, art, cinema and tourism. A special priority is the development of the intellectual potential and the spiritual world of young people.

An important factor in achieving the goals set will be the historic decision of the two leaders to strengthen eternal friendship and establish an alliance between our countries. It was noted that the visit of the President of Tajikistan, which is taking place in the year of the establishment of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, is a clear confirmation of the strength of the centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness between peoples.