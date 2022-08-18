Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia sign $13.1 billion worth of deals

On August 17, the fourth meeting of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council was held in Jeddah, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the parties emphasized the high level and trusting nature of relations, strengthened due to the desire of the leadership of the two countries to expand multi-level ties.

While, the sides analyzed the existing opportunities for the development of cooperation in the investment, industrial, trade and economic areas. Uzbek and Saudi companies are invited for more active cooperation in order to increase the number and expand the scope of implementation of investment agreements and trade deals.

During the session of open discussions, the participants were able to get acquainted with specific project proposals, mechanisms for protecting foreign investments and foreign trade activities in Uzbekistan, and success stories of other companies.

As a result of the fourth meeting of the business council, a signing ceremony was held, during which 15 joint documents were signed defining the prospects for the implementation of specific projects in Uzbekistan in the fields of energy, chemical industry, infrastructure and housing construction, pharmaceuticals, medicine, transport and logistics.

The total price of contracts surpassed US$ 13.1 billion.