Mirziyoyev, Raisi discuss ties, oversee signing of 18 accords

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Iran discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. Today the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted the visiting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev assessed the Iranian President’s visit as historic and congratulated over the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said that Uzbek-Iranian relations were developing at a new pace in recent years.

Also, the two leaders discussed the ways to advance the bilateral ties, expand cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

They focused on the cooperation in trade and transport sectors, cooperation between the provinces of the two countries.

The parties noted that in recent years, mutual communication and exchanges had become more active, with the number of cooperation projects increasing, the two-way trade figures increasing by 73% last year.

This year, the regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, business and science-innovation forums were held, and the Joint Investment Committee was established.

The sides agreed that there were every opportunity to further increase the trade to 1 billion dollars in the near future.

Relevant road map will be developed to this end. In addition, it is envisaged to sign an agreement on preferential trade.

The counterparts paid special attention to cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. They mentioned that the launch of Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran road transport, the effective use of the potential of the Iranian Chobahar port, and the easing of the terms for import and transit of goods would serve to expand the opportunities in this regard.

The importance of activating economic, tourism and cultural relations between the provinces of the two countries was noted.

Opinions were also exchanged on the Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Raisi invited the President of Uzbekistan to pay a return visit to Iran at a convenient time.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi signed a joint statement and oversaw the signing of 18 bilateral accords :

Agreement on simplification of visa procedures for representatives of business and scientific circles and tourist groups;

Agreement on bilateral exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements;

Cooperation program in the field of tourism in 2022-2025;

Memorandum on mutual understanding in the fields of science, technology and innovation;

Memorandum on the exchange of electronic customs information on the movement of goods and vehicles across the customs border;

Memorandum on exchange of electronic information on E-TIR;

Memorandum on cooperation in the fields of science, research, education and technology;

Agreement between the Ministries of Agriculture;

Memorandum on cooperation in the field of healthcare, treatment, scientific research, education, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment;

Memorandum on cooperation in sports;

Memorandum on cooperation in oil, gas and petrochemical industries;

Memorandum on implementation of international cargo transportation and transit through the Chobahor port;

Cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2022-2024;

Memorandum on employment and labor relations issues.

Also, documents were signed between the Institute of Oriental Studies of Uzbekistan named after Abu Rayhan and the Iranian Archive Organization and National Library, and between the Ibn Sina funds of the two countries.