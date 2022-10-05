Mirziyoyev, Orban hold talks

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held bilateral talks at the Carmelita Palace in Budapest, the presidential press service said in a statement.

the parties the ways to advance and deepen the Uzbek-Hungarian strategic partnership ties.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev commended the dynamic development and consistent strengthening of the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized that the agreements following the official visit of the head of the Hungarian government to Uzbekistan in March 2021 opened a new page in Uzbek-Hungarian relations and brought bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Reportedly, the contacts at various levels have been stepped up, a productive political dialogue and inter-parliamentary interaction have been established, joint projects are being implemented in the trade, economic and investment spheres, cultural and humanitarian exchanges are increasing.

During the talks, the sides focused on further expansion of trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint investment projects, including through industrial cooperation and emphasized the complementarity and similarity of the development strategies of national economies aimed at diversification and industrialization.

Mirziyoyev noted that in recent years the mutual trade turnover had almost tripled and there were all opportunities and prerequisites for its multiple increase. This is also facilitated by Uzbekistan's obtaining the GSP+ status of the European Union. The parties intend to provide mutual benefits and preferences, set up joint production of finished products with access to the markets of the CIS countries, East and South Asia, as well as the Middle East.

The two leaders also discussed topical international and regional issues and touched upon the issues of interaction within the framework of international structures, including the UN, the OSCE, the Organization of Turkic States and others.

The Hungary PM confirmed his participation in the first summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in November this year in Samarkand.