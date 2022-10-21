Mirziyoyev, Berdimuhamedov hold talks

As part of the visit to Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with Serdar Berdimuhamedov head-to-head on October 21. The two leaders discussed the ways to further deepen bilateral ties based on centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness between fraternal peoples and the expansion of cooperation in political, trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics, water, agriculture and other areas.

The sides noted that in recent years a breakthrough has been achieved in all areas of practical cooperation. On the basis of the road map, the agreements reached during the negotiations at the highest level are being successfully implemented.

There are regular contacts and fruitful exchanges between governments, ministries and departments, as well as provinces of the two countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the current meeting would give a powerful new impetus to the development of multifaceted Uzbek-Turkmen strategic partnership ties.

They thoroughly exchanged views on the international and regional agenda also took place, including the issues of deepening cooperation in Central Asia.

Afterwards Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from the two countries.

The head of state noted the consistent expansion and progress in all areas of multifaceted and mutually beneficial Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation.

“For thousands of years, the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples have lived side by side and have always supported each other,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He emphasized that the economic development goal was the locomotive of bilateral relations and more efforts should be made to tap the huge potential of the countries. Thus, in recent years, mutual trade has gained high rates. He noted that the Uzbek-Turkmen border trade zone, the creation of which will be launched today by the heads of state, will serve to further increase contacts between business circles, as well as create new jobs in the regions.

The parties also focused on the development of cooperation projects and reached an agreement to step up the formation and implementation of new projects in such priority sectors as industry, energy, the chemical industry and agriculture. One of the strategic areas of cooperation is the transport sector. The heads of state agreed to actively develop the corridors along the East-West and North-South lines, including using the capabilities of the port of Turkmenbashi.

The level of cooperation between the two countries in the water sector was noted with satisfaction. The parties jointly ensure the full-scale implementation of the Agreement on the Amudarya River signed in Tashkent.

Among the priorities is the further expansion of interprovincial ties and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Presidents reaffirmed the need to intensify cooperation in the fields of science, education, art, cinema and tourism. Next year, mutual days of culture and cinema, youth festivals will be held with the broad involvement of all regions of the states.

An important factor in achieving the goals set will be the signing of a declaration on deepening the strategic partnership.

“We are convinced that our joint efforts will serve to strengthen friendship and good neighborliness, the prosperity of the two countries,” the leader of Uzbekistan said at the end of the talks.