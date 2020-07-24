Lockdown restrictions to be extended

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a government meeting Thursday on the fight against coronavirus, the presidential press service said.

The President called the situation serious, noting that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan surpassed 18.7 thousand.

To slow the spread of coronavirus and to reduce the number of deaths, the President agreed with the proposal of the Special Republican Commission to extend the lockdown restrictions. The current restrictions are valid until August 1.

“The number of patients in serious condition is growing,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted. - Together with the coronavirus, the number of pneumonia cases is also rising. Over the past 10 days ... mayors, ministers and other responsible leaders have been given instructions to add more beds, systemically organize treatment for asymptomatic patients at home, provide them with the necessary medicines and food, as well as improve the ambulance system.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed that in recent days, 46.5 thousand additional beds were added for the treatment of coronavirus and work is underway to prepare another 31 thousand, an additional 397 ambulances have been purchased, and another 409 cars will be delivered within a month.

5,000 doctors and 9,000 nurses are involved in the treatment and counseling of patients, including professors and teachers of medical universities and colleges, researchers and retired specialists.

“I want to thank our dedicated doctors who, risking their lives and health, courageously fight this disease,” said the President. - Today I signed a decree on awarding honorary titles, awarding orders and medals to a group of medical workers, officers of police, the ministries of defense, emergency situations, the National Guard, who showed a vivid example of courage in protecting and serving the public, curbing the spread of infection".