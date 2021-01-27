Mirziyoyev, Moon to hold online summit

Online summit between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in will take place on January 28, the Uzbek leader’s press service said.

The agenda includes the ways to advance bilateral special strategic partnership ties as well as regional cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

The leaders are expected to analyze the current state and discuss the prospects for deepening political dialogue, implementing projects in the field of trade, investment, innovation, industry and energy, agriculture, healthcare, education and cultural exchange.

At the summit, it is planned to sign a number of accords providing for the promotion of new initiatives in the field of digital technologies, project activities, healthcare and other important areas, the statement added.

On January 11, President Moon Jae-in his New Year's address said that South Korea would expedite the signing of a free trade agreement with Uzbekistan.