Uzbek-Kyrgyz two-way trade may be doubled - Shavkat Mirziyoyev

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov continued the talks with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, the main focus placed on the issues of further advancing trade and economic cooperation.

The volume of the two-way trade has grown more than fivefold over the past four years, surpassing US$ 900 million.

The heads of state stressed that the further enhancing the trade and economic cooperation is the priority of the ​​strategic partnership ties and underscored that due to the diversification of trade and the expansion of its range in the coming years, its volume can be doubled.

To this end, the parties agreed to take stepsto supply products that are in high demand in the markets of the two countries, incl. with high added value, and underscored the important role of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in strengthening trade and economic ties. In order to implement the agreements, the heads of government were instructed to hold a regular meeting of the commission in the near future. The necessity of expanding the activities of trading houses, holding business forums and exhibitions of industrial products was emphasized.

Agreements were reached on the implementation of various-sector projects, in particular, the launching the assembly of cars, agricultural and household appliances in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the production of textile products and building materials in the border provinces.

The transport sector and the development of transit corridors is an important area of ​​Uzbek-Kyrgyz cooperation. Efforts in this area will provide the shortest and most efficient access to foreign markets. In particular, the construction of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway is of strategic importance.

The Presidents stressed that the early construction of this route fully meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and will help to increase the attractiveness of our region as the most profitable and efficient transit corridor. In this regard, the leaders agreed to continue to work together on this important project.

The international multimodal route “Tashkent-Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtam-Kashgar” will also contribute to the increase in trade. It was noted that the resumption of bus, rail and air services between the cities of the two countries will become an important factor in increasing the flow of goods, passengers and tourists.

Another important area is cooperation between the provinces, for the development of which the intergovernmental agreement of September 5, 2017, as well as agreements between the provinces and cities of the two countries are being implemented. In 2018, the Council of mayors and heads of administrations of border provinces was formed.

At the talks, the need to further step up inter-provinces cooperation, ensure the implementation of the agreements reached, comprehensive development of border provinces, and facilitating checkpoint crossing was emphasized. The practical implementation of these agreements will be carried out within the framework of the "road maps" agreed on the eve of the visit between Andijan, Namangan, Fergana regions, on the one hand, and Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken and Naryn provinces, on the other.

The parties reiterated their commitment to the integrated and rational use of water and energy resources in Central Asia. An agreement was reached on the development of long-term sustainable mechanisms of cooperation in this area. The readiness of Uzbekistan to participate in the implementation of hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan was expressed.

They also discussed issues of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, which is an important factor in strengthening friendly relations and increasing mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The parties agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of science, education, culture, sports and tourism. Noting the important role of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding and friendly relations between our peoples, the heads of state agreed to resume the days of culture and other humanitarian events.

The President of Kyrgyzstan expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by Uzbekistan during the coronavirus pandemic. The importance of developing cooperation in the field of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, including expanding partnerships in the supply of medicines and medical supplies, was noted.