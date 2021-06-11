Mirziyoyev, Rakhmon sign joint statement

On June 10, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon signed a joint statement, which enshrines the main agreements and defines long-term targets for further building up and deepening multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership ties between the two countries.

The two heads of state oversaw the exchange ceremony of signed agreements with a total of 35 documents signed between the parties, covering such areas as energy, transport, automotive, electrical engineering, mining and light industry, science, education, sports and others, the presidential press service said.

This solid package of documents creates a powerful basis for the further comprehensive development of mutually beneficial relations between the two fraternal countries and peoples, the achievement of new concrete results in deepening the multifaceted partnership.

At a media briefing, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon noted that the negotiations were held in a traditionally open, confidential and friendly atmosphere.

“We value very much the centuries-old friendship of our peoples, which are tightly linked by common history and culture, religion, spiritual values ​​and traditions. Representatives of the media and members of delegations who are here are witnesses to the massive changes that have occurred in the Uzbek-Tajik ties over the past few years. Further strengthening of good-neighborly relations with Tajikistan is the main and invariable priority of Uzbekistan's foreign policy. We carefully considered the whole range of issues for the further advancing multifaceted cooperation. I would like to note that not a single direction was left without attention,” the head of state said.

During the negotiations, the parties identified new points of growth, designated as a benchmark a two-fold increase in the two-way trade in the next year. The leaders agreed to make the most use of the opportunities of the provinces of the two countries, to tie them up at the district level.

The heads of state noted with satisfaction the fruitful results of the meetings of the Forum of Provinces and the meeting of the Business Council held on the eve of the visit of the Forum of Regions, as well as the fact that contracts and investment agreements worth over $ 1 billion were signed during the visit.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are interested in deepening cooperation in the field of transport and transit. During the negotiations, the leaders agreed to further create favorable conditions for increasing rail, road and air traffic. In turn, President Emomali Rahmon stressed that the implementation of joint projects in the agricultural sector, light, food and mining industries, hydropower will increase trade and create new jobs. He was pleased to note the expansion of partnerships in the fields of education and medicine, to jointly counter the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the leaders agreed to intensify mutual exchanges in the spheres of culture, science, health care and education.

“We intend to comprehensively support the activities of the medical center and educational institutions built in our countries and which today are the new symbols of friendship and partnership,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He emphasized that all these issues will be under the direct control of the bilateral intergovernmental commission headed by the prime ministers of the countries.

The President of Uzbekistan announced Uzbekistan’s full support f for the initiatives of the President of Tajikistan on declaring 2025 the International Year for the Protection of Glaciers and the creation of a special international fund for the preservation of glaciers.

“Today's talks have once again shown our serious, decisive disposition to strengthen relations of centuries-old friendship, trust, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership. Our joint efforts are aimed at achieving concrete, tangible results of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for the further prosperity of the two fraternal peoples,” concluded Shavkat Mirziyoyev.