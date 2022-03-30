Mirziyoyev, Erdoğan hold talks

The official meeting ceremony of the Presidents of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held at the Kuksaroy residence. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the podium. The national anthems of Uzbekistan and Turkey were played. The servicemen of the Guard of Honor marched in front of the heads of state.

The ceremony was attended by members of the official delegations of the two countries.

Afterwards, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks in a narrow format at the Kuksaroy residence.

The two leaders exchanged views on the ways to further advancing of multifaceted Uzbek-Turkish ties based on mutual respect, friendship and trust.

During the talks, the counterparts focused on the issues upgrading the level of strategic partnership relations, deepening political, inter-parliamentary, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

In recent years, bilateral cooperation has noticeably intensified. The agreements reached at the highest level are being consistently implemented. Constant contacts are maintained at the level of governments, ministries and departments, as well as provinces of the two countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that an important area of ​​cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey is the further expansion of trade, economic and investment ties through the implementation of cooperative projects and programs.

In this context, the sides pointed to the need to realize the existing great potential and opportunities of the parties, including through the active involvement of the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

During the exchange of views on the provincial and international agenda, the parties stated the similarity of their positions and expressed intention to continue bilateral cooperation within the framework of multilateral international institutions.