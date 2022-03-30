Uzbekistan, Turkey hold Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, sign 9 accords

In accordance with the program, the second meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held. Welcoming the Turkish leader, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of cooperation, strengthening of interaction between the parliaments, government bodies, business and public circles of the two countries.

He underscored that Uzbekistan is interested in further building up and strengthening the multifaceted Uzbek-Turkish relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that the strategic partnership between the two countries, “based on family ties”, is developing in all areas, in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect.

The leaders noted with satisfaction that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 5th anniversary of the founding of strategic partnership relations between the two states.

In recent years, the two-way trade has grown by 2.5 times, exceeding 3.6 billion US dollars. The number of joint ventures increased 5 times and exceeded 2,000. Investment figures have grown 70 times.

In order to further enhance bilateral cooperation, the parties dwelled in detail on the priority areas for further expanding cooperation, in particular in such areas as trade and the economy, investment, transport, textile industry, energy, agriculture, healthcare, cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Agreements were reached on strengthening cooperation in carrying out reforms in Uzbekistan, systemic interaction in introducing public-private partnership mechanisms, deepening cooperation in the field of science, education, art, cinema, tourism and information.

Given the scale of cooperation achieved, the parties decided to upgrade the bilateral ties to a new level - to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

At the end of the talks, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Turkey to attend the next meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council.

Following the meeting Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a Joint Statement following the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and oversaw the signing of 9 documents at the level of governments, ministries and departments of the two countries, providing for the further expansion of multifaceted Uzbek-Turkish cooperation.

Including:

- Preferential Trade Agreement;

- Protocol on advance exchange of information on movement of goods and vehicles across state borders;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of labor and employment;

- Memorandum of cooperation in the field of forensic examination;

- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of construction;

- Action Plan for 2022-2023 between Ministries of Health;

- Agreement on cooperation between the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan and the Anadolu Agency of Turkey and others.