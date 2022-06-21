Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today landed in Uzbekistan on a state visit, the presidential press service said. At the international airport in Tashkent, he was welcomed by the Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

The main events of the visit will take place today. During the summit talks, issues of enhancing the Uzbek-Azerbaijani strategic partnership ties and deepening multifaceted cooperation will be discussed.

The countries are scheduled to ink bilateral documents in the field of industry, agriculture, transport, energy, science and innovation, tourism and others.

Tomorrow the leader of Azerbaijan will get acquainted with the historical monuments of Khiva.

The state visit of the President of Azerbaijan began with the inauguration ceremony of the street and square in honor of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Speaking to the audience, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his respect to the national leader of Azerbaijan and the entire Azerbaijani people.

“There is a deep meaning in the fact that the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan began with the solemn opening ceremony of the street named after the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, a great friend of the Uzbek people Heydar Aliyev,” he said. – He remains in history as an outstanding political and statesman of the 20th century, the architect of the independent Azerbaijan. Thanks to the firm determination, strong political will and exceptional leadership qualities of Heydar Aliyev, the young sovereign state has adequately overcome all difficulties and trials.”

In turn, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, noting that this is his first foreign visit after the pandemic, and expressed gratitude to the head of state and the people of Uzbekistan for the constant attention and concern for preserving the good memory of Heydar Aliyev.

“I am very grateful to my dear brother Shavkat Miromonovich for the initiative to create such a beautiful corner in the center of Tashkent, dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, my father. We see in this the truly fraternal attitude of our Uzbek brothers towards our great leader, our common history. It is also respect for the entire Azerbaijani people,” the leader of Azerbaijan said.

About 40 thousand Azerbaijanis live in Uzbekistan. In 2003, the Association of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers was established. In 2010, a new building of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev was opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy.

The President of Azerbaijan, accompanied by the head of Uzbekistan, visited the Yangi Ozbekiston park and laid flowers at the Independence Monument.