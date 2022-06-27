Draft amendments to the Constitution posted for public input. Full

Draft constitutional bill on amendments to the Constitution was published on the portal “This is my Constitution” for public input on June 25. It was adopted by the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis the day before.

DRAFT CONSTITUTIONAL LAW of the Republic of Uzbekistan

On amendments and addenda to the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Article 1. Include in the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, adopted on December 8, 1992 at the eleventh session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan of the twelfth convocation, the following changes and addenda:

The preamble shall be amended as follows:

«Preamble

We, the united people of Uzbekistan,

solemnly proclaiming our commitment to human rights and freedoms, national and universal values, the principles of state sovereignty,

recognizing the priority of universally recognized norms of international law,

realizing the high responsibility to present and future generations for building and strengthening a humane, democratic, legal, social and secular state that cares about the honor and dignity, well-being and interests of every person,

striving for an open, just and harmonious civil society,

based on the historical, more than three thousand years of experience in the development of Uzbek statehood, as well as the cultural heritage of their great ancestors, who made an invaluable contribution to the development of world and Islamic civilization,

reaffirming their loyalty to the ideals of democracy, such values as social justice, freedom and equality,

striving to ensure the sustainable development of the country, a decent life for young people, the development of education, science, culture and spirituality for these purposes,

determined to increase and protect the natural, cultural, material and spiritual values and wealth that have come down to us, a healthy environment,

striving to strengthen and increase the harmonious, friendly relations of Uzbekistan with the world community, and above all with neighboring countries, on the basis of mutual support, cooperation and respect, peace and harmony, in order to ensure civil peace, interethnic and interfaith harmony and tolerance

adopt and proclaim this Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

2) Article 1 shall be stated in the following wording:

«Article 1. Uzbekistan is a sovereign republic, a legal, social, secular, democratic state. The names of the state “Republic of Uzbekistan” and “Uzbekistan»are equivalent”;

3) Articles 13 and 14 shall be amended as follows:

«Article 13. The democracy in the Republic of Uzbekistan is based on universal principles, according to which the highest value is a person, his life, freedom, honor, dignity and other inalienable rights.

Respect, observance, protection of the honor and dignity of a person, his rights and freedoms are the duty of the state.

Human rights and freedoms act directly, determine the meaning, content and application of laws, the activities of state bodies, self-government bodies of citizens and their officials.

Measures of legal influence on a person must be sufficient to achieve the legitimate goal pursued by the state body, and the least burdensome for the persons concerned.

All irreparable contradictions and ambiguities in the legislation that arise in the relationship of a person with state bodies are interpreted in favor of a person.

Democratic rights and freedoms are protected by the Constitution and laws.

Article 14. The state builds its activities on the principles of social justice and legality in the interests of human well-being and sustainable development of society”;

4) in Article 15:

add the second part of the following content:

“The Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan has the highest legal force, direct effect and is applied throughout the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

part two is considered part three;

5) part one of Article 16 shall be stated in the following wording:

"No provision of this Constitution may be interpreted to the detriment of the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, the rights and interests of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the basic principles and provisions provided for in the first section of this Constitution";

6) in article 17:

Part one shall be replaced by parts one and two as follows:

“The Republic of Uzbekistan is a full-fledged subject of international relations. Its foreign policy is based on the principles of respect for human rights and freedoms, sovereign equality of states, non-use of force or threat of force, inviolability of borders, territorial integrity of states, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and other generally recognized principles and norms of international law.

Uzbekistan pursues a friendly and peaceful foreign policy with all states”;

part two is considered part three;

7) in Article 18:

add the first and second parts of the following content:

“In the Republic of Uzbekistan, the rights and freedoms of man and citizen are recognized and guaranteed in accordance with the generally recognized norms of international law and in accordance with this Constitution.

The dignity of a person, his fundamental rights and freedoms are inviolable, inalienable and belong to everyone from birth”;

parts one and two should be considered parts three and four, respectively;

8) Article 20 shall be stated in the following wording:

Article 20. The exercise of rights and freedoms by a citizen must not violate the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of other persons, society and the state.

Human rights and freedoms may be restricted only by law and only to the extent necessary to protect the rights and freedoms of others, as well as to protect public safety and order”;

9) Article 22 shall be stated in the following wording:

«Article 22. The Republic of Uzbekistan guarantees the protection

and patronage of its citizens both on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan and abroad.

A citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan cannot be expelled from Uzbekistan or extradited to another state.

The state takes care of maintaining and developing ties with citizens and compatriots living abroad”;

10) Articles 24, 25 and 26 shall be amended as follows:

Article 24. The right to life is the inalienable right of every person and is protected by law. Encroachment on human life is the gravest crime.

In the Republic of Uzbekistan, the death penalty is prohibited.

Article 25. Everyone has the right to liberty and security of person.

No one may be subjected to arrest or detention except in accordance with the law.

Detention, custody or any other type of restriction of freedom is allowed only by a court decision. Until a court decision, a person may not be detained for more than forty-eight hours. If the court does not make a decision on detention or other restriction of freedom within the prescribed period, the person must be released immediately.

During detention, a person must be explained in a language that he understands his rights and grounds for detention.

No one can be held criminally liable solely on the basis of non-fulfillment of contractual obligations.

No one may be subjected to torture, violence, other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

No one may be subjected to medical, scientific or other experiments without his consent.

Every person has the right to the free development of his personality, to do everything that is not prohibited by law and does not violate the rights and freedoms of others. No one can be entrusted with a duty that is not established by law without his consent.

Article 26. Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty by law, in a public trial, in which he is afforded every opportunity to defend himself.

All doubts about guilt, if the possibilities to eliminate them have been exhausted, must be resolved in favor of the suspect, the accused or the defendant. Also, doubts arising from the application of the law must be resolved in favor of the suspect, accused or defendant.

A suspect, accused or defendant is not required to prove his innocence and may exercise the right to remain silent at any time.

No person is required to testify against himself or his close relatives.

All persons deprived of their liberty must be treated with humanity and with respect for the dignity inherent in the human person.

A criminal record of a person and the resulting legal consequences should not be grounds for restricting the rights of his relatives”;

11) add articles 26 and 26 of the following content:

«Article 26. Each person has the right to use the assistance of a lawyer of his choice and at any stage of the criminal process, and when detaining a person - from the moment of the actual restriction of his right to freedom of movement.

A suspect, accused or defendant has the right to be informed about the nature and grounds of the accusation, to face-to-face with witnesses testifying against him, to call witnesses testifying in his favor.

When administering justice, it is not allowed to use evidence obtained in violation of the law.

The rights of victims of offenses and abuses of power are protected by law. The state shall provide the victims with access to justice and compensation for the damage caused.

Each person has the right to compensation by the state for damage caused by illegal actions or inaction of state bodies or their officials.

Article 26. No one can be held liable twice for the same offence.

No person can be held responsible for an act that was not recognized as an offense at the time it was committed.

A law that excludes liability for an act or mitigates punishment has retroactive effect.

A law defining or aggravating liability has no retroactive effect.

No person can be convicted, punished, deprived of property or any rights on the basis of a law that is not officially published”;

12) Articles 27-30 shall be amended as follows:

«Article 27. Everyone has the right to privacy, personal and family secrets, protection of his honor and dignity.

Everyone has the right to the protection of his personal data.

Each person has the right to freedom and secrecy of correspondence, conversations by telephone and other telecommunication devices, postal and telegraph correspondence and other communications. Restriction of this right is allowed only in cases and in the manner established by law on the basis of a court decision.

Everyone has the right to the inviolability of the home. Deprivation of dwelling is not allowed except by a court decision.

No one has the right to enter the dwelling or other possessions of a person, to conduct a search or inspection, except in the case and in the manner prescribed by law.

Article 28. Every person who is legally located on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan has the right to free movement on the territory of the republic, to choose the place of stay and residence, with the exception of restrictions established by law.

Everyone has the right to travel outside the republic. Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan have the right to unhindered return to Uzbekistan.

Article 29. Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, speech and belief. Everyone has the right to seek, receive and disseminate any information.

Everyone has the right to access the worldwide information network Internet and use it freely.

Restriction of these rights is allowed only by law and only in cases related to the protection of the existing constitutional order, the rights and freedoms of other persons, public safety and order, as well as the prevention of disclosure of information recognized as state or other secrets.

Article 30. State bodies, self-government bodies of citizens, public associations, organizations and officials are obliged to provide everyone with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with legislative acts, as well as documents, decisions and other materials affecting their rights and legitimate interests.

Everyone has the right to familiarize himself with the data collected about him in state bodies, self-government bodies of citizens, public associations, organizations, and to demand the correction of inaccurate data, as well as the destruction of data collected illegally or no longer having legal grounds”;

13) Article 32 shall be stated in the following wording:

«Article 32. Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan have the right to participate in the management of the affairs of society and the state, both directly and through their representatives. Such participation is carried out through self-government, holding referendums and democratic formation of state bodies, as well as through public control over the activities of state bodies.

The procedure for exercising public control over the activities of state bodies is determined by law.

Self-government of citizens recognizes the right and real ability of citizens to independently and within the framework of the law to resolve issues of local importance based on their interests, historical features of development, as well as national and spiritual values, local customs and traditions”;

14) in the first part of Article 35 the words «institutions or «shall be replaced by the words «institutions, self-governing bodies of citizens or ";

15) the title of Chapter IX shall be amended as follows:

«Chapter IX. Economic, social, cultural and environmental rights»;

16) the first part of Article 36 shall be stated in the following wording:

“Everyone has the right to property, including intellectual property, which is protected by law”;

17) Articles 37 - 40 shall be stated in the following wording:

"Article 37. Everyone has the right to decent work, to free choice of work, to favorable working conditions that meet the requirements of safety and hygiene, to fair remuneration for work without any discrimination and not below the established minimum wage, as well as the right to protection against unemployment in the manner prescribed by law.

The minimum wage must be sufficient for the existence of the person himself and his family.

It is forbidden to refuse to hire women, dismiss them from work and reduce their wages for reasons related to pregnancy or the presence of children.

Every working woman in the event of pregnancy and childbirth has the right to paid leave and leave to care for a newborn child or leave to adopt a child.

Forced labor is prohibited except in the execution of a sentence by a court sentence or in other cases provided for by law.

The use of forced labor and other worst forms of child labor is prohibited and punishable by law.

Article 38. Every person has the right to recreation.

Employed citizens have the right to rest, weekends and holidays and paid annual leave.

Article 39 Everyone has the right to social security in old age, in case of disability, unemployment, disability, loss of a breadwinner, and in other cases prescribed by law.

The state creates the necessary conditions for the development of a system of social services, establishes state pensions, allowances and other types of social assistance.

Pensions, benefits, other types of social assistance cannot be lower than the officially established minimum consumer spending.

The state, in accordance with the procedure established by law, provides housing for socially vulnerable and low-income citizens who need to improve their living conditions.

The state creates the necessary equal conditions for the realization of the rights and legitimate interests of persons with disabilities.

Any exclusion, exclusion, exclusion, restriction or preference for persons with disabilities, as well as avoidance of creating conditions for the access of persons with disabilities to facilities and services, is prohibited.

Article 40. Everyone has the right to health protection and qualified medical care.

Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan have the right to receive a free guaranteed volume of medical care established by law and also including emergency and emergency medical care.

The state takes the necessary measures to develop public, private and other healthcare systems, ensure sanitary and epidemiological well-being, create conditions for the development of various forms of health insurance.

The state, in accordance with the principle of sustainable development, takes measures to improve, restore and protect the environment, maintain the ecological balance.

The state takes the necessary measures to protect and restore the ecological system, sustainable social and economic development of the Aral Sea region”;

18) add article 40 the following content:

«Article 40. Everyone has the right to a healthy and favorable environment, reliable information about its condition and compensation for damage caused to his health or property by an environmental offense”;

19) Article 41 shall be amended as follows:

«Article 41. Everyone has the right to education.

The state promotes the development of preschool education and upbringing.

The state guarantees the right of every child to receive a mandatory one-year training for admission to general secondary education organizations.

The state guarantees free general secondary education. General secondary education is compulsory.

School work, pre-school education and upbringing are under the supervision of the state.

For children with special educational needs and individual abilities, educational institutions organize inclusive education and upbringing.

The state guarantees talented young people to continue their education, regardless of their financial situation.

The state creates equal conditions for the development of public, private and other forms of educational institutions and organizations.

All-round strengthening of the status of pedagogical workers is the goal and responsible task of society and the state.

It is not allowed to interfere in the professional activities of teaching staff, as well as obstructing the performance of their official duties”;

20) add article 41 of the following content:

«Article 41. Everyone has the right to receive higher education free of charge in state educational organizations on a competitive basis.

Higher educational and research organizations, within the limits established by law, have the right to self-government, academic freedom, as well as freedom of research and teaching.

The state promotes the development of science, the establishment of scientific relations with the world scientific community”;

21) in the first part of Article 42 the words "scientific and technical» shall be replaced by the words "scientific, technical and artistic";

22) Chapter IX shall be supplemented with Article 42 in the next edition:

«Article 42. The state creates the necessary conditions for the development of physical culture and sports, spiritual and moral education of children and youth”;

23) Articles 43 and 44 shall be amended as follows:

“Article 43. Ensuring the rights and freedoms of man and citizen is the highest goal of the state.

The state ensures the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of a person and citizen, enshrined in the Constitution and laws.

Each person has the right to protect his rights and freedoms by all means not prohibited by law.

Article 44. Everyone is guaranteed judicial protection of his rights and freedoms, the right to appeal to the court against illegal decisions, actions and inaction of state bodies and other organizations, their officials.

Each person, in order to restore his violated rights and freedoms, has the right to have his case considered within a reasonable time by a competent, independent and impartial court on the basis of the principles of equality, competitiveness and fairness.

Everyone has the right, in accordance with the law

and international treaties of the Republic of Uzbekistan apply for the protection of their rights, freedoms and legitimate interests to national and international human rights institutions”;

24) Article 45 shall be supplemented with the second part of the following content:

“The state takes measures aimed at improving the quality of life of socially vulnerable categories of the population, creating conditions for them to participate equally with other citizens in public and state life and expanding their ability to independently provide for their basic life needs”;

25) Part two of Article 49 shall be replaced by parts two and three of the following content:

“The historical, spiritual, cultural and natural heritage is protected by the state.

The state and society care about the protection of national values, about ensuring the continuity of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the people of Uzbekistan”;

26) in article 52:

add the first part of the following content:

"Loyalty to the Motherland is sacred";

part one is considered part two;

27) the title of the third section shall be stated in the following wording:

«SECTION THREE. CIVIL SOCIETY AND PERSON";

28) Chapter XII shall be stated in the following wording:

«Chapter XII. Economic foundations of society

Article 53. The basis of the economy of Uzbekistan, aimed at the development of market relations, is property in its various forms. The state guarantees freedom of economic activity, entrepreneurship and labor, taking into account the priority of consumer rights, free fair competition, equal legal protection of all forms of ownership.

Private property is inviolable and protected by the state.

The state creates conditions for the balanced development of economic sectors and territories, and also ensures a fair distribution of economic resources.

The state provides a favorable business and investment climate, conditions for the development of entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs have the right to carry out any activity not prohibited by law, to independently choose the direction of their activity, to receive income from entrepreneurship in an unlimited amount.

The Republic of Uzbekistan guarantees the free movement of goods, services, labor and financial resources.

Measures aimed at restricting the movement of goods, services, labor and financial resources may be introduced in accordance with the law, if necessary to ensure safety, protect human life and health, protect nature and cultural heritage sites.

Unfair competition, monopolization of economic activity is not allowed.

The results of denationalization and privatization are not subject to review and cancellation.

Article 53. No person may be deprived of his property except by a court decision. Compulsory alienation of property for public needs may be carried out in exceptional cases and in the manner prescribed by law, subject to prior and equivalent compensation.

Article 54. The owner, at his own discretion, owns, uses and disposes of his property. The use of property should not cause damage to the environment, violate the rights and legally protected interests of citizens, legal entities, the state.

Article 55. Earth, its subsoil, water, atmospheric air, flora and fauna and other natural resources are national wealth, are subject to rational use and are in state ownership. Land may also be privately owned on the terms and in the manner prescribed by law.

Lands for agricultural purposes, forest fund belong to the state and are allocated to business entities on the basis of lease agreements.

Natural resources are subject to rational use and are protected by the state”;

29) Article 56 shall be stated as follows:

“Article 56. Civil society institutions, including mahallas, political parties, movements, mass media, trade unions, public funds and other public associations of individuals form the basis of civil society and determine its content. They are called upon to protect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens, democratic values, to promote the achievement of social and cultural goals, the satisfaction of the spiritual and other non-material needs of society”;

30) Article 61 shall be supplemented with parts two and three as follows:

“In the Republic of Uzbekistan, the freedom of activity of religious organizations operating in the manner prescribed by law is guaranteed.

The state acts as a guarantor of the peaceful coexistence of confessions”;

31) Articles 63 and 64 shall be amended as follows:

“Article 63. The family, as the natural and basic cell of society, the basis for the preservation and reproduction of the population, is under the special protection of society and the state.

Marriage is based on the free consent and equality of women and men.

The state creates the social and economic conditions necessary for the full development of the family.

The state ensures the provision of benefits and social guarantees to families with many children in accordance with the law.

Article 64. Parents and persons replacing them have the right and duty to support their children until they come of age, to take care of their upbringing, education, healthy, full and harmonious development.

The state and society provide maintenance, upbringing, healthy, harmonious development and education of orphans and children deprived of parental care, encourage charitable activities in this direction”;

32) Part two of Article 65 shall be replaced by parts two, three and four of the following content:

“The interests of the child, the creation of all conditions for the full physical, mental and cultural development of children are the most important priority of state policy.

Motherhood, fatherhood and childhood are protected by the state.

The state and society take care of the formation in children and youth of a commitment to national and universal values, pride in the rich spiritual heritage of great ancestors”;

33) Articles 70 and 71 shall be amended as follows:

«Article 70. The Republic of Karakalpakstan is a part of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

On the territory of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, all rights and freedoms provided for by the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan are guaranteed.

Article 71. The Republic of Karakalpakstan has its own Constitution.

The Constitution and laws of the Republic of Karakalpakstan cannot contradict the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

34) Article 72 shall be supplemented with a second part of the following content:

“The legislation of the Republic of Karakalpakstan is included in the unified legal system of the Republic of Uzbekistan and is an integral part of the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

35) Articles 74 and 75 shall be stated as follows:

Article 74. The Republic of Karakalpakstan exercises legislative, executive and judicial power on its territory in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The highest official of the Republic of Karakalpakstan is the Chairman of the Jokargy Kenes of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

Article 75. The Republic of Uzbekistan creates the necessary financial, material, organizational, technical and other conditions for the comprehensive social, economic, cultural, innovative development of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The Republic of Karakalpakstan has its representatives in the highest bodies of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of state power of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

36) Article 77 shall be supplemented with the sixth part of the following content:

“A deputy of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan cannot simultaneously be a deputy of the Jokargy Kenes of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, local representative authorities”;

37) in the first part of Article 78:

Clause 4 shall be amended as follows:

"4) consideration of issues of domestic and foreign policy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the adoption of strategic state programs";

clauses 15, 16 and 17 shall be stated as follows:

“15) consideration and approval, on the proposal of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, of the candidacy of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, hearing and discussion of the reports of the Prime Minister on topical issues of the socio-economic development of the country, as well as consideration of the annual report of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the most important issues of the socio ­-economic life of the country;

16) election of the Commissioner of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan for human rights (Ombudsman), the Commissioner of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the rights of the child;

17) consideration of the report of the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the annual National report on combating corruption in the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

38) in Article 80:

add clause 5 with the following content:

"5) appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the proposal of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan";

Clause 6 shall be amended as follows:

“6) approval of decrees of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the appointment and dismissal of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the director of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

Clause 8 shall be amended as follows:

“8) appointment and dismissal, on the proposal of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, of diplomatic representatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan in foreign states and at international organizations, as well as hearing reports on issues related to their activities”;

39) Article 83 shall be stated in the following wording:

Article 83. The right of legislative initiative belongs to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Karakalpakstan represented by its highest representative body of state power, deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The right of legislative initiative also belongs to the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, the Supreme Judicial Council and the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan on matters within their jurisdiction.

The right of legislative initiative is exercised through the submission of a bill by the subjects of the right of legislative initiative to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the right to vote, in the amount of at least one hundred thousand people, the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Authorized Person of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Human Rights (Ombudsman), the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan have the right, by way of legislative initiative, to submit to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Republic of Uzbekistan legislative proposals.

The procedure for the introduction and consideration of bills, legislative proposals is determined by law”;

40) in Article 84:

in part two the word "ten» shall be replaced by the word "twenty";

in part three the words "within ten» shall be replaced by the words "no later than twenty";

in part four the words "within thirty days» shall be replaced by the words "no later than two months";

41) in the second part of Article 90 the word "five» shall be replaced by the word "seven";

42) in the first part of Article 93:

Clauses 6 and 7 shall be stated in the following wording:

“6) submits to the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan candidates for the appointment of diplomatic representatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan in foreign states and at international organizations;

7) determines the most important strategic priorities of domestic and foreign policy and addresses the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan with messages on their implementation”;

Clauses 12 and 13 shall be stated as follows:

“12) appoints and dismisses the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the director of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan with subsequent approval by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

13) submits to the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan candidates for the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as for the positions of Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Uzbekistan ";

clause 25 shall be replaced by clauses 25, 26 and 27 with the following content:

“25) form and head the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

26) forms the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as consultative and advisory and other bodies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

27) exercises other powers provided for by this Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

43) in the second part of Article 98:

clauses 1, 2 and 3 shall be stated as follows:

“1) is responsible for conducting an effective economic, social, environmental, financial, monetary ­policy, developing and implementing programs for the development of science, culture, education, healthcare and other sectors of the economy and the social sphere;

2) takes measures to protect the economic, social, environmental and other rights and legitimate interests of citizens;

3) coordinates and directs the work of state administration bodies, ensures control over their activities in the manner prescribed by law”;

clause 6 shall be replaced by clauses 6-9 with the following content:

“6) ensures the implementation of the state youth policy, takes measures to support, strengthen and protect the family, preserve traditional family values;

7) ensures the functioning of the social protection system, including for persons with disabilities;

8) takes measures to support civil society institutions, including public associations, ensures their participation in the development and implementation of socio-economic development programs, ensures the implementation of social partnership programs;

9) exercises other powers provided for by this Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

44) Articles 99, 100 and 101 shall be amended as follows:

“Article 99. Representative authorities in regions, districts and cities (except for cities of regional subordination) are Kengashes of people's deputies.

The executive power in the relevant territory is headed by the mayor of the region, district and city.

The Kengash of People's Deputies is headed by a chairman elected from among its deputies in accordance with the law.

The procedure for the election of deputies of Kengashes of people's deputies is determined by law.

The organization of the activities of Kengashes of people's deputies and mayors is regulated by law.

The term of office of Kengashes of people's deputies and mayors is five years. Elections to the Kengashi of people's deputies in the newly formed administrative-territorial units are held for a period not exceeding the period remaining until the next general election to the Kengashi of people's deputies.

Article 100.

consideration and adoption of the relevant local budgets on the proposal of mayors, approval of reports on their implementation;

establishment of rates of local taxes and other obligatory payments within the limits established by the legislation;

formation of off-budget funds;

approval of the mayor and his deputies in office, hearing reports on their activities;

recognition and early termination of the powers of people's deputies, giving consent to bring them to justice in cases and in the manner prescribed by law;

approval of decisions of the mayor in cases provided for by law; hearing reports from relevant prosecutors, heads of internal affairs bodies, justice and other departments of state administration bodies;

cancellation of decisions of the mayor and the subordinate Kengash of people's deputies that do not comply with the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

exercising other powers provided by law.

Article 101

execution of laws and decisions of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, decrees, resolutions and orders of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Cabinet of Ministers, decisions of higher bodies and the relevant Kengash of People's Deputies;

ensuring the effective functioning of the healthcare system, education, public transport;

implementation of measures aimed at ensuring the economic, social and cultural development of the territories;

implementation of measures to protect economic, social and other rights and legitimate interests of citizens, ensure their security and public order;

management of municipal property and local utilities;

ensuring environmental protection;

creation of conditions for organizing leisure and providing citizens with cultural services;

formation and execution of the local budget;

presentation to Kengash of people's deputies of the main

directions of economic and social development of the region, district, city, relevant projects of the local budget of the region and the city of Tashkent, the budget of the district and city, as well as reports on their implementation;

cancellation of decisions of lower mayors and submission to the Kengash of people's deputies on the abolition of acts of lower Kengash of people's deputies in cases established by law;

official representation of the region, district and city in the republic and abroad;

exercising other powers provided for by law”;

45) in Article 102:

exclude the first part;

the second, third and fourth parts shall be considered as the first, second and third parts respectively;

46) part three of Article 103 shall be excluded;

47) Article 105 shall be stated as follows:

“Article 105. The self-governing bodies of citizens in cities, towns, villages and auls are mahallas, which elect a chairman and their own governing bodies.

Mahallas are not included in the system of state authorities and are independent within their powers.

The state creates the necessary conditions for the implementation of the activities of mahallas, assists them in the exercise of the powers granted by law.

The legal basis for the activities of the mahalla, as well as the procedure for elections, the scope of powers of the chairman and management bodies of the mahalla are regulated by law”;

48) in the first part of Article 109:

from clause 6 the words "according to the results of the generalization of the practice of constitutional proceedings» shall be deleted;

clause 7 shall be replaced by clauses 7 and 8 with the following content:

“7) considers complaints from citizens and legal entities regarding the verification of the compliance with the Constitution of the law applied to them by the court in a particular case;

8) considers other cases referred to its competence by the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan”;

49) Part one of Article 111 shall be stated as follows:

“The Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan is an independent body of the judiciary, ensuring the formation of the judiciary, compliance with the constitutional principle of the independence of the judiciary”;

50) in Article 112:

from the first part the words "in the administration of justice»shall be excluded;

add the second part of the following content:

“Judges are irremovable. Their powers may be terminated or suspended only in the manner and on the grounds established by law”;

parts two - five should be considered parts three - six, respectively;

exclude the sixth part;

51) Article 116 shall be stated in the following wording:

Article 116. Everyone is guaranteed the right to receive qualified legal assistance. In cases stipulated by law, legal assistance is provided free of charge.

The right to professional legal assistance is guaranteed at any stage of investigation and legal proceedings. To provide legal assistance to individuals and legal entities, there is an advocacy based on the principles of independence and self-government. The organization and procedure for the activities of the Bar shall be determined by law.

Interference in the activities of a lawyer in the exercise of his professional duties to protect the rights and legitimate interests of persons is not allowed”;

52) the seventh part of Article 117 shall be stated as follows:

“To organize and conduct elections of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, elections of regional, district and city Kengashes of people’s deputies, as well as a referendum of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan forms the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the main principles of which are independence, legality, collegiality, publicity and justice”;

53) Article 122 shall be supplemented with parts three and four as follows:

“In the Republic of Uzbekistan, the procedure for the formation and execution of the State budget and public debt is carried out on the basis of the principles of openness and publicity.

Citizens and institutions of civil society exercise public control over the formation and execution of the State budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The procedure and forms of participation of citizens in the budget process are established by law”;

54) Article 127 shall be supplemented with the second part of the following content:

"The provisions of Article 1 of this Constitution and Clause two of this Article may not be revised."

Article 2. To the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

bring government decisions in line with this Constitutional Law;

ensure the revision and cancellation by the state authorities of their normative legal acts that contradict this Constitutional Law;

ensure the execution, communication to the performers and explanation among the population of the essence and significance of this Constitutional Law.

Article 3. This Constitutional Law shall enter into force on the day of its official publication.