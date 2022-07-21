Shavkat Mirziyoyev's remarks at Central Asia Summit

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made remarks at the Fourth Central Asia Summit, his spokesman Sherzod Asadov said. “As it was noted today, thanks to the established dialogue in this format, we have managed to strengthen the friendship and good neighborliness ties, to create a completely new atmosphere of constructive cooperation in the region,” the President noted in his remarks.

“We are consistently resolving the difficult tasks of ensuring security and stability, sustainable socio-economic development of Central Asia,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. “On this path, many barriers were removed, conditions were created for the free movement of our citizens, active cultural and tourist exchanges.”

“A favorable environment has been created that promotes the growth of trade and investment. In the last five years alone, the volume of intra-regional trade has doubled. We have also started implementing joint industrial cooperation projects, creating efficient value chains, and developing transport and energy infrastructure. The most important thing is that our fraternal peoples feel all these positive changes,” he said.

“I agree with the assessments made here of the difficult situation in the world, which is directly affecting our region,” the president said. — There is a rapid transformation of the international order with difficult to predict consequences. We are witnessing a growing lack of dialogue and trust at the global level.”

“As a result of the intensification of the crisis in the global economy, our countries are faced with the problems of breaking traditional supply chains, import inflation is growing, and the risks of food and energy security have increased many times over. Under these conditions, the demand for coordination and increasing the effectiveness of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Consultative Meetings format is growing even more,” he said.

“I emphasize that peace, stability and prosperity of the entire region depend on our unity, readiness to take decisive measures to protect the common interests of Central Asia,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

To strengthen relations and develop regional cooperation, the President proposed to focus common efforts on the following key dimensions.