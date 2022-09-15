Mirziyoyev, Xi hold talks, oversee signing of 15 accords

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping held talks today at the Congress Center of the International Tourist Center "The Great Silk Road" in Samarkand, the presidential press service said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two states.

The leaders considered the ways to strengthen the Uzbek-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Last year, the two-way trade reached a record $8 billion and has grown by more than 30% since the beginning of this year. Over the past five years, the volume of Chinese investments in the Uzbek economy surpassed $10 billion.

The heads of the two countries stressed the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation, including through the development of e-commerce, as well as the implementation of breakthrough industrial cooperation projects, primarily in such areas as the automotive industry, green energy, agriculture and infrastructure development.

The parties reportedly focused on the continuation of a broad study and implementation of progressive Chinese experience in the field of poverty alleviation, regional development and professional training and called for the intensification of interprovincial exchanges. In this context, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to hold the first Forum of Regions of the two countries before the end of the year in Uzbekistan.

The leaders commended the historic agreement to start construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is of strategic importance for strengthening transport connectivity and developing the region, the report said.

During the talks, attention was also paid to humanitarian cooperation, including the expansion of cooperation programs in the field of healthcare, vaccine production, science, education and culture.

The parties agreed to hold the Year of Culture and Art of the Peoples of Uzbekistan and China next year and also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

The leaders stressed the need to continue joint efforts to promote the peace process in Afghanistan and the economic recovery of this country, as well as systemic interaction within the framework of international and regional structures, including the Central Asia-China mechanism.

The Chinese president highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s efforts as chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which resulted in the adoption of important decisions to expand the organization and strengthen its international authority, the report says.

As a result of the event, agreements were signed in the field of trade, economic, investment, financial and technical cooperation on the implementation of priority projects for a total of $15 billion.

At the end of the talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a return visit to China.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Xi Jinping with the Dustlik Order.

Following the talks the two leaders signed a joint statement, which consolidates the main agreements, reflects an assessment of the state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Today we signed a joint statement aimed at strengthening the further development of our strategic cooperation,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said following the talks.

Xi Jingping, in turn, said: "We agreed to deepen comprehensive development in a new era."

“The Chinese side is ready to write a new page of Chinese-Uzbek friendship,” the head of the PRC said.

The two leaders also oversaw the signing of 15 bilateral accords, including:

Memorandum on investment cooperation in the field of "green" development;

Memorandum on strengthening investment cooperation in the digital economy;

Memorandum of cooperation in the field of mineral development;

Memorandum on cooperation in the field of preventing and combating corruption;

Memorandum of cooperation in the field of construction;

Cultural exchange program for 2022-2025;

Agreement on cooperation between national news agencies;

Agreements on establishing partnership relations between Samarkand region and Shandong province, between Tashkent region and Chongqing metropolis, between Bukhara region and Yunnan province, between the cities of Bukhara and Kunming.

