Shavkat Mirziyoev's remarks at SCO Samarkan Summit

Today, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In his address, he stressed that today in the world, in the conditions of a lack of trust and mutual understanding, confrontations and conflicts, challenges to stability and security were intensifying.

“Serious risks to sustainable development are the problems of climate change, the lack of water and natural resources, the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic, the energy and food security crisis,” he said.

Under these conditions, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted, the global demand for mutual trust, justice and solidarity is growing, and the continuation of an open and constructive dialogue is needed more than ever. “The activities of the SCO,” he said, “demonstrate to the world that such a dialogue is possible thanks to a firm commitment to the principles of openness and non-alignment.”

The President of Uzbekistan recalled that a memorandum of commitment of Iran as a full member of the organization was being signed at the summit.

“We welcome the signing of a memorandum on granting the status of dialogue partner to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar. In addition, we have decided to start the procedure for granting the Republic of Belarus the status of a full member of the SCO, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Maldives, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar - a dialogue partnership,” he said.

“The expansion of the geographical coverage of the SCO is another confirmation of the demand for our organization, demonstrating efficiency, mutual understanding and dynamism,” the President of Uzbekistan emphasized.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the SCO was entering a new, even more responsible stage in its development.

“In our opinion, first of all, it is necessary to continue to maintain the non-bloc status of the organization and its openness. We firmly adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security, the head of Uzbekistan emphasized. — The activities of the SCO should continue to be focused on a broad partnership. We are also convinced that Central Asia should maintain the status of the geographic core of the SCO.”

Another key task, he said, is to strengthen the cohesion, mutual support and partnership based on the principles of the Shanghai spirit. “This is the only way we can ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the SCO region,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Today, Uzbekistan is pleased to offer its partners the Samarkand Solidarity Initiative for the sake of common security and prosperity. Its goal is to involve in the global inter-civilizational dialogue all those who care about our common future, who are ready, despite disagreements, to look for agreed approaches and solutions, who share the principles of the “Samarkand spirit,” the President of Uzbekistan said.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to establish the SCO Climate Council and a special fund for humanitarian support to Afghanistan. "New mechanisms and forms of practical cooperation are necessary in this field, which is very important for all of us” Shavkat Mirziyoev said.

He also proposed to jointly establish a special fund for humanitarian support in the city of Termiz, bordering Afghanistan, using the modern infrastructure of the existing transport and logistics hub there.

"I would like to emphasize that the Afghan people need our neighborly assistance more than ever. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past and leave Afghanistan alone with its problems.

“The strengthening of the sanctions policy and the further isolation of the current government of Afghanistan will inevitably lead to an increase in radicalization within the country, turning it into a platform for terrorist organizations.”

“Therefore, we are in favor of developing constructive relations with Kabul regarding the implementation of the international commitments previously accepted by the interim government of Afghanistan, including in the field of women's and children's rights," said the President.

“The funds of the fund will be directed to the elimination of the social crisis in this country, the implementation of educational programs for young people and projects in the field of health.”

“Shavkat Mirziyoyev also called on the international community on behalf of the SCO countries to provide humanitarian aid to this country in order to eliminate the large-scale negative consequences of the natural disaster in Pakistan.”

“The devastating floods caused by the monsoon rains in Pakistan have caused unprecedented economic damage to the country.”

“The country's government has imposed a state of emergency due to floods caused by monsoon rains.”

“The worst floods in Pakistan's history covered an area the size of Great Britain and affected 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis.”