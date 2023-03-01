Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosts Antony Blinken

Today, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The parties reviewed a wide range of topical issues on the agenda of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, educational, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as key aspects of regional cooperation.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed the greetings and best wishes of United States President Joe Biden to Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He reiterated strong commitment of the United States to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Uzbekistan. A high assessment was given and full support was expressed for the irreversible democratic transformations and socio-economic reforms being carried out in the country.

He underscored the great progress in the field of ensuring human rights and gender equality, combating forced labor, reforms in the field of freedom of speech and media, development of civil society institutions and many other areas.

During the meeting, the parties commended the high level of Uzbek-American multifaceted relations.

They pointed to the importance of further development of full-scale cooperation, including within the framework of promoting an effective Strategic Partnership Dialogue and continuing productive exchanges at different levels.

Particular attention was paid to building up trade, economic, investment and innovation cooperation, expanding the presence of leading American companies in the Uzbek market, and implementing cooperation projects, primarily in high-tech industries.

The sides noted the existing huge potential for enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties, including programs in the field of studying the English language by the young generation and training qualified teachers in Uzbekistan.

They also exchanged views on the most important issues of regional cooperation and highly valued the outcomes of the ministerial meeting in the US and Central Asian countries (C5+1) format.

Such areas were highlighted as promoting the sustainable development of the countries of the region, improving the business environment and investment climate, developing "green energy", and implementing joint educational programs.

The parties attached great importance to the upcoming meeting of the Council of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), which will be held this month in the city of Samarkand.

They considered the ways for broad international cooperation in matters of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

A common opinion was expressed on the inadmissibility of the escalation of the situation and the growth of the humanitarian crisis in this country, the need to actively use the UN platform to develop an algorithm for solving existing problems, as well as the importance of supporting regional infrastructure projects to promote peace and restore the Afghan economy.