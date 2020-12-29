Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to declare the year 2021 as the Year of Supporting the Youth and Improving The Public Health

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his address to the parliament today proposed to declare the year 2021 as the Year of Supporting the Youth and Improving The Public Health.

“Of course, it was quite a task to give a name to the year ... We prepared a lot for this. The [current] environment has once again shown that local deputies’ councils, local leaders need to pay attention to young people. Secondly, if today we do not continue the work to improve the public health, then it will be too late. We, our people, suffered a lot because of poor state of public health during the pandemic, especially in the villages. We did not necassarily panic, but we suffered,” he said.

“Generally speaking, the decisive role in the progress in any society is played by a healthy young generation, on which the future of this society depends. That is why in matters of expanding and further increasing the effectiveness of our reforms, we consider our energetic, proactive, comprehensively developed and skillful youth as our major support,”the head of state noted.

He stressed that in order to form the foundation of a new Renaissance in the country, it is necessary to create an environment and conditions for the upbringing of the new Al Kwarezmi, Al-Beruni, Avicenna, Mirzo Ulugbek, Navoi and Babur.

“Our highest priority should be to empower the youth so that they set and achieve ambitious goals. Only then will our children become a real force capable of fulfilling the age-old dreams of our people,” the president said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that he was very pleased with the bold ideas and initiatives expressed by young people at meetings in the Kashkadarya, Khorezm provinces and the Chilanzar district of Tashkent.

“I am confident that together with such an educated youth with a powerful creative potential, we will build a new Uzbekistan,” the head of state continued.