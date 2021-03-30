Uzbekistan, Hungary sign Declaration on Strategic Partnership, over 10 accords

Following the talks on March 30, the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed the joint declaration on strategic partnership ties between Uzbekistan and Hungary, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said.

During the visit, more than 10 accords were also signed aimed at developing the partnership ties between the countries.

Intergovernmental agreement on interregional cooperation;

Program of cooperation between foreign ministries for 2021-2023;

Memorandum of understanding between the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of labor relations;

Memorandum of understanding on training of personnel in the nuclear industry;

Memorandum of cooperation in the field of innovation;

Program of cooperation in the field of culture;

Road Map for advancing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food and animal husbandry;

Framework agreement on cooperation in the field of water management and others.

The heads of state oversaw the handing over of the signed documents.

In addition, an agreement was signed on the implementation of educational programs of the Debrecen University in Uzbekistan.

“During today's talks, which were held in an open and constructive spirit, we comprehensively discussed practically all areas of the Uzbek-Hungarian ties. Serious attention was paid primarily to issues of economic cooperation. Over the past four years, trade has almost tripled. In the future, we intend to increase it by several times,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a press briefing.

The heads of the two states agreed to expand the supply of products to the markets of the two countries, strengthen industrial cooperation, implement specific projects in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, livestock, fish farming, potato farming and other areas.

“We started with a low level of two-way trade. Thanks to smart policies and decisiveness, an increase in trade is achieved. President Mirziyoyev's initiatives open up new areas of cooperation. Several flagship projects have been jointly implemented, so business people of the two countries are more and more confident and strive for an active partnership,” said Viktor Orban.

Viktor Orban expressed support for Uzbekistan's plans to join the World Trade Organization. An agreement was also reached to intensify contacts in the fields of science, culture and sports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev offered Viktor Orban as a gift the copy of the "The Legend of the Beautiful Deer" by the Hungarian poet Janos Aran, translated into Uzbek , as a sign of friendship between the Uzbek and Hungarian peoples.