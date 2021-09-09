Shavkat Mirziyoyev unveils his electoral program at Uzlidep's Congress

At today’s X Congress of the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), Shavkat Mirziyoyev, underscoring the reforms over the five years of his presidency, unveiled his election program entitled the "Strategy for the New Uzbekistan".

“Over the past five years, we have gained a lot of experience. Our people believed in us. Now people expect us to implement new plans and programs, ”said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. “In order to live up to this trust and aspirations of our people, to realize their noble hopes,” a New Uzbekistan Strategy has been developed, he said. It includes the following areas:

maintaining peace and stability in the country;

strengthening the atmosphere of friendship and harmony between citizens and ethnicities;

further development of the spiritual world of the people;

protection of the rights and freedoms, legal interests of every resident of Uzbekistan, regardless of his ehtnicity, language and religion, providing them with a guaranteed source of income, medical services and housing, quality education;

poverty reduction and social protection of the population in need;

enhancing the authority and image of the country in the international arena.

According to the President, the listed areas are described in detail in the book "Strategy for the New Uzbekistan".

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also listed "the most important and topical issues that were not included in the book, but require attention."

The population of Uzbekistan has reached 35 million people, and by 2026, according to forecasts, it will surpass 38 million. “This means that in terms of population our country will climb to 37th place in the world, ahead of Poland, Canada and Saudi Arabia,” he said. Secondly, according to the president, at least 600 thousand young people join the labor market every year.

“Such demographic growth is both an opportunity and a very big responsibility for us,” the president said.

“Thirdly, the trends in the world economy has radically changed, the digital, biotechnology and artificial intelligence are rapidly becoming part of life. The time has come when the development of the economy is determined not by equipment, but by modern knowledge and innovations, ”Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.

The fourth point he called the problems of climate change, the shortage of water resources, which have already become problems of today, not the future. "This is a serious threat to agriculture, food security, health and incomes of the population at the global level."

The fifth area Shavkat Mirziyoyev called the preservation of peace and security in the country in the context of conflicts in the world and in the region, risks and threats in the form of radicalism, extremism and terrorism.

“I would like to consult with you, exchange views on the main and important tasks facing us for the next five years,” the head of state said.