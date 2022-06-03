Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign several accords

Also, after the summit talks, a ceremony of signing and exchanging documents took place. According to the press service of the head of state, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon signed a historic declaration on strengthening eternal friendship and alliance.
In addition, 11 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and departments of the two countries, providing for the further expansion of multifaceted Uzbek-Tajik cooperation.
Among them:
- Road Map for further deepening and expanding cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation;
- Agreement between the ministries of culture in the field of culture and art for 2022-2023;
- Road Map for the development of bilateral cooperation between the Jizzakh province of Uzbekistan and the Sughd province of Tajikistan;
- Memorandum on Cooperation in the field of environmental protection and rational nature management;
- Memorandum of Cooperation in the sericulture industry.