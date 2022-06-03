Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign several accords

Also, after the summit talks, a ceremony of signing and exchanging documents took place. According to the press service of the head of state, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon signed a historic declaration on strengthening eternal friendship and alliance.

In addition, 11 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and departments of the two countries, providing for the further expansion of multifaceted Uzbek-Tajik cooperation.

Among them: