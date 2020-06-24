Mirziyoyev, Putin hold talks

The first item in the program of the stay of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow, was the negotiations with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said.

The parties reportedly discussed the ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership ties and multifaceted cooperation were.

Vladimir Putin thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for accepting the invitation to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the Victory in the WWII.

“This is a very visible sign of our special alliance ties,” Vladimir Putin said, speaking about the upcoming participation of representatives of the Armed Forces of our country in the parade on June 24 on Red Square for the first time in the history of independent Uzbekistan.

In turn, the head of our state congratulated Vladimir Putin and the entire Russian people on this holiday. “This is our common history, common victory,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He expressed appreciation to the Russian side for their readiness to provide archival materials to enrich the fund of the Memorial complex in Victory Park in Tashkent, as well as to establish more reliable statistics on the contribution of the Uzbek people to the Victory.

The parties commended the dynamic upward trend in bilateral ties in recent years.

Despite the negative impact of the effects of the pandemics, the two-way trade has been showing steady growth. While, last year it reached US$ 6.6 billion. In the first months of this year, it topped US$ 2 billion.

The leading companies of the countries are reportedly deepening cooperation: at present, there are 2 thousand joint ventures and new investment projects worth over US$ 12 billion, covering all major sectors of the economy of our country.

In general, Russian investments in the economy of Uzbekistan surpassed US$ 10 billion.

Another priority area is the intensive scientific and educational cooperation. Over the past few years, 7 branches of the major Russian universities have been set up in Uzbekistan. Their total number is already 10. The next step is to open branches of 4 more Russian universities.

The governments of the two countries were instructed to continue the thorough preparation of the upcoming summit, drawing attention to new economic programs and breakthrough investment projects.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the international and regional issues. We agreed on a schedule of upcoming summit meetings, including the preparation and holding of the next CIS and SCO summits.

Tomorrow is planned the participation of the head of our state in the celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the WWII.