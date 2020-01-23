MPs approve the new government

The Legislative Chamber at a meeting on January 22 reviewed and approved the candidates for members of the government.

The list of candidates was presented by the Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, approved by the Parliament on January 21.

At the meeting, each of the candidates presented an action plan, followed by a questions and answers session.

The embers of the government will assume duties after approval by the president.

Deputy Prime Ministers:

First Deputy Prime Minister - Ochilboy Ramatov (57, he held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Transport since February 2019).

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance - Jamshid Kuchkarov (55, from February 2019 he worked as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance).

Deputy Prime Minister - Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Development - Aziz Abdukhakimov (45, from February 2019, he was Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Social Development).

Deputy Prime Minister - Chairman of the Women's Committee - Elmira Basithanova (61, since June 2019, she held the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Chairman of the Women's Committee of Uzbekistan).

Ministers:

Minister of Transport - Elyor Ganiev (59, from January 2019 he worked as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations).

Minister of Construction - Batir Zakirov (56, Minister of Construction since September 2019).

Minister of Housing and Communal Services is Muzaffar Saliev (44, Minister of Housing and Communal Services since July 2017).

Minister of Economics and Industry - Botir Khodzhaev (63, Minister of Economics and Industry since January 2019, was the Minister of Economics and until the ministry was renamed - from 2017).

Minister of Employment and Labor Relations - Nozim Khusanov (43, Minister of Employment and Labor Relations since September 2019).

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade - Sardor Umurzakov (42, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade since January 2019).

Minister of Energy is Alisher Sultanov (52, Minister of Energy since February 2019, at the same time he was assigned the duties of adviser to the Prime Minister for the fuel and energy and basic industries).

Minister of Agriculture - Jamshid Khodzhaev (40, Minister of Agriculture since January 2019).

The Minister of Water Resources - Shavkat Hamraev (55, Minister of Water Resources since February 2018).

Minister of Justice - Ruslanbek Davletov (39, Minister of Justice since August 2017).

Minister of Higher and Secondary Special Education - Inom Majidov (56, Minister of Higher and Secondary Special Education since June 2017).

Minister of Education - Sherzod Shermatov (42, Minister of Education since June 2018).

Minister of Preschool Education is Agrippina Shin (61, Minister of Preschool Education since October 2017).

Minister of Health - Alisher Shadmanov (57, Minister of Health since February 2017).

Minister of Physical Culture and Sports - Dilmurod Nabiev (41, Minister of Physical Culture and Sports since July 2018).

Minister of Innovation Development - Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov (44, Minister of Innovation Development since November 2017).

Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications - Shukhrat Sadikov (50, Minister for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications since August 2018).

Minister of Culture - Ozodbek Nazarbekov (45, First Deputy Minister of Culture since August 2017).

Minister of Defense - Bakhodir Kurbanov (50, Minister of Defense since February 2019).

Minister of the Interior - Pulat Bobozhonov (58, Minister of the Interior since September 2017).

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Abdulaziz Kamilov (72, Minister of Foreign Affairs since January 2012).

Chairmen of State Committees:

Chairman of the State Committee for Ecology and Environmental Protection - Bahrom Kuchkarov (47, Chairman of the State Committee for Ecology and Environmental Protection since May 2017).

Chairman of the State Committee for Defense Industry - Oybek Ismoilov (43, Deputy Minister of Defense for Arms and Equipment since November 2018).

Chairman of the State Statistics Committee - Bakhodir Begalov (51, chairman of the State Statistics Committee since May 2017).

Chairman of the State Tax Committee - Behzod Musaev (46, Chairman of the State Tax Committee since December 2018).

Chairman of the State Committee for Geology and Mineral Resources - Bobir Islamov (35, Chairman of the State Committee for Geology and Mineral Resources since July 2017).

Chairman of the State Customs Committee is Murotjon Azimov (43, Chairman of the State Customs Committee since February 2018).

Chairman of the State Committee on Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and the State Cadastre - Abdushukur Abdullaev (60, Chairman of the State Committee on Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and the State Cadastre since March 2017).

Chairman of the State Forestry Committee is Nizomiddin Bakirov (51, Chairman of the State Forestry Committee since May 2017).

Chairman of the State Veterinary Committee is Bahromjon Turaevich Norkobilov (46, Chairman of the State Veterinary Committee since March 2019).

Chairman of the State Industrial Safety Committee is Bakhtiyor Vakhabovich Gulyamov (53, First deputy chairman of the State Industrial Safety Committee and acting head of the committee since February 2019).

The post of Minister of Emergency Situations is currently vacant.