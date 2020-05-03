Shavkat Mirziyoyev ovesees Sardoba dam restoration

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Saturday again visited the Sardoba reservoir and watched the restoration of the dam, which had bursted on the eve, the presidential press service said.

Having thoroughly discussed the situation with experts, the president reportedly gave instructions to perform the strengthening the structure.

Currently, hundreds of units of construction and other special equipment are working around the clock. hydraulic engineers, workers and experts from related fields and industries were involved, the statement says.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported the evacuation of about 70 thousand people, with dozens of people who climbed the trees, roofs of buildings and hills were escued.

To eliminate the consequences of the flood, the officers from the Ministry of Emergencies and other bodies continue to arrive to Sardoba district. Humanitarian aids are being delivered from every province to help the victims.