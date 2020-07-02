We must ensure inviolability of private property rights - Shavkat Mirziyoyev

On June 30, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a video conference on issues of ensuring justice and combating corruption, the presidential press service said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that more than 20 laws, decrees and resolutions related to these issues have been adopted over the past three years. As a result of the reforms, the courts acquitted 2,273 persons. In addition, more than 3,500 young men and women who committed crimes through lack of knowledge, were taken under the guarantee of the mahalla and the public and were released from prison. For violations of human rights, 60 law enforcement officers were reportedly prosecuted.

He highlighted that "such reforms strengthen the faith of our people in the triumph of truth and justice, but it is too early to say that our people are satisfied with the judicial system."

The President emphasized that the recent tragic events in the police departments of Andijan and the Chirakchi district should be a wake-up call for the leaders of the system, and make them draw concrete conclusions.

Currently, 11 police officers involved in these crimes have been called to account, 7 managers have been relieved of their posts, 16 more have been brought to disciplinary action.

It was noted that the quality of the investigation and the qualifications of investigators did not meet the requirements. In the first five months of this year, the courts acquitted 323 citizens, to whom unreasonable demands were made by the investigating authorities, and also rejected unreasonable charges against 1854 people. In the past year alone, the state paid 6.7 billion soums of material and moral damage to 236 acquitted persons.

“Everyone who comes to the courthouse must have confidence that justice will triumph in Uzbekistan ” - said the head of state. "

Shavkat Mirziyoyev put forward a proposal to eliminate all factors affecting the court's fair decision, including the right of the chairman of the Supreme Court and the prosecutor general to protest. Chambers of Parliament will consider this proposal.

He underscored that court rulings should be based only on evidence. It was noted that some judges are fixated on the materials of investigation, and this discredits the law, the judiciary and the state. It is indicated that justice should be carried out in front of people, openly and transparently, in the name of justice.

Private property should be under guaranteed protection of law and courts. Over the past year and a half, courts have cancelled 1730 decisions of khokims on land allocation, demolition and privatization of buildings and structures. In 1000 cases, the courts restored the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs related to land relations, in 51 cases - in connection with demolition, in 62 cases - regarding privatization.

The leader pointed out that it is necessary to drop the revision of the outcomes of privatization, and, in general, to prevent government agencies from taking such an initiative.

It is necessary to strengthen the guarantees of land rights and strictly determine that the issue of the abolition of property rights can only be resolved in court, the president said.

It is emphasized that the governors of provinces, districts (cities), and leaders of all sectors are obliged to ensure strict compliance with these requirements in their subordinate territories.

“Understand one thing - an investor who is going to invest money pays attention first of all to the extent to which judicial protection of his rights is guaranteed. The leaders must understand: no one has the right to interfere in the activities of a court,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Advocacy is an integral part of achieving justice, and the role of this institution in ensuring justice is invaluable, the press service said. Today, there are about 4,000 lawyers in Uzbekistan, with an average of 1 lawyer per 8500 residents. Moreover, 43% of lawyers work in Tashkent, and not a single law firm is registered in 20% of the districts.

The need to cancel the requirement of having two years of legal experience to start advocacy, to introduce the procedure for students to practice as an assistant lawyer was noted. From now on, law schools will train undergraduates specializing in advocacy.

In this regard, the relevant ministries were instructed to launch an electronic system for selecting lawyers who provide legal assistance at public expense. First, the system will be implemented as an experiment in the capital.

A package of legislative acts will be developed aimed at increasing the attractiveness of advocacy, strengthening protection and guaranteeing the rights of lawyers.

The task was set to introduce by the end of the year in the Supreme Court a single set of information systems “Adolat” (“Justice”), which would allow you to appeal to the courts electronically, monitor the status of appeals online and send information to the parties in electronic form.

In addition, it was emphasized that this year the courts should be 100% provided with video conferencing.