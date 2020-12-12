Mirziyoyev, Modi hold virtual summit

The President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a virtual summit with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, the presidential press service said.

The two leaders spoke in favor of continuing systematic dialogue in the political area, including regular consultations and the adoption of a medium-term program of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted a benchmark should be set to achieve a trade turnover of US$ 1 billion in the coming years.

“He also invited the Indian investors into the Uzbekistan agriculture, innovation, alternative energy, pharmaceuticals and health care, information and communication technologies, and space research projects.

Narendra Modi said that India and Uzbekistan are standing together firmly against terrorism and have similar concerns over separatism, extremism and fundamentalism.

In his opening remarks, Modi also said that India wants to further deepen its development partnership with Uzbekistan, and cited growing cooperation between the two sides in diverse sectors including defence and agriculture.

Talking about convergence of views between the two countries on regional issues, he said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace in Afghanistan. Modi also said that it was important to preserve the gains of the past two decades in Afghanistan.

“We have similar concerns over extremism, fundamentalism and separatism…We both are standing firmly together against terrorism,” Modi added.

At the end of the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev offered the invitation to Narendra Modi to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan next year.

Also following the summit, the parties adopted a Joint Statement on close friendship and strong partnership between Uzbekistan and India, as well as a number of bilateral documents in the field of economy, innovation, financial and technical assistance, customs and technical regulation of trade, training and joint scientific research.