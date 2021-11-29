Shavkat Mirziyoyev made remarks at ECO Summit

The President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat on November 28. At the summit, Uzbekistan took over the chairmanship of the organization for 2022 from Turkmenistan. Uzbekistan will chair the ECO for the first time. He made remarks at the Summit:

“We are committed to the effective completion of our chairmanship. Uzbekistan stands for the development of comprehensive relations within the ECO, and made a number of proposals in several priority areas.”

Trade and investment

“We need to fully tap the significant potential of our countries, which have a huge market with a population of over 500 million people, in the areas of trade and investment”.

“The time has come for preparing and adoption of an updated and comprehensive Trade Agreement within our organization. This document should address removing trade barriers, digitalization of customs procedures, as well as the introduction of e-commerce, which is now becoming increasingly important".

“I propose to establish a Center for Trade, Investment and Innovation within the ECO in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) and place the center's headquarters in Tashkent.”

Transport communications

“It is important to find concrete solutions to a number of pressing issues. First of all, this is the creation of interregional transit hubs, the development of modern transport and road infrastructure, the optimization of transport and transit tariffs and the provision of additional discounts, the simplification of conditions for international freight and passenger traffic, the introduction of digitalization in the transport industry".

“To implement these plans, he called for the development of a regional strategy aimed at developing transport and communication links and expanding the transit potential of the ECO states.”

Green development

“At present, the problems of environment and climate change are exacerbating, which requires the solution of the most urgent tasks of our agenda, such as joining and effective use of the best practices of our countries and abroad, the active joint development of the“ green ”economy, the widespread introduction of resource-saving technologies in industrial sectors, achieving carbon neutrality.”

“Uzbekistan proposes to create a permanent high-level Dialogue Council with the participation of foreign scientists and international experts in the field of the environment.”

Restoring tourist exchange

“At the meeting of ECO tourism ministers in Bukhara in 2022, Uzbekistan intends to come up with an initiative to adopt a regional program for the development of safe tourism in the post-pandemic period.”

“Serious attention will be paid to the development of pilgrim tourism and other joint tourism products, expansion of the geography of air transportation, and the development of tourism infrastructure”.

Situation in Afghanistan

“This country is approaching a grave humanitarian crisis day by day. Alone, without the help of the international community, including the closest neighbors, the Afghan people will not be able to withstand these difficult tests. Therefore, we must unite efforts to develop common approaches and provide the necessary assistance to the Afghan people”.

“Uzbekistan supports "the consistent continuation of the implementation, jointly with Afghanistan, of large trade, transport and energy projects of regional importance."

“I propose to create a high-level Expert Group to prepare specific proposals and recommendations for improving ECO activities.”

“During the presidency of Uzbekistan in the ECO, I propose to declare among the member countries of the organization a Year of Enhancing Interconnectivity”, he proposed.

The Ashgabat Consensus for Action was adopted following the summit. The document combines the key priorities of the organization for the development and strengthening of regional economic cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Iran.