Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan sign a number of accords

Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, following the talks in Ashgabat on Friday, signed a Declaration on Deepening Strategic partnership. This was reported by the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

Afterwards they oversaw the signing of a number of documents between the governments, ministries and departments of the two countries (13 in total), including:

Plan of practical actions for 2022-2024 to intensify political dialogue, inter-parliamentary, trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian exchange between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan;

Agreements on development of bilateral foreign economic relations and on regulation of the activities of trading houses in the territories of the two countries;

Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation;

Plan of practical measures to further expand cooperation in the field of agriculture; Agreement on the registration of medicines and medical devices;

Agreements on cooperation in the field of electric power, customs, veterinary medicine and animal husbandry, cinematography and other areas.

In the transport sector, the presidents agreed to develop corridors along the East-West and North-South lines, including using the capabilities of the port of Turkmenbashi.